 In Germany, memorials for Nazi terror victims vandalized | News | DW | 13.10.2019

News

In Germany, memorials for Nazi terror victims vandalized

The neo-Nazi NSU murdered 10 people across Germany between 2000 and 2007. According to a survey, memorials to honor those victims have been repeatedly targeted by vandals.

Colorful benches honoring NSU victims in Zwickau

These benches in Zwickau are among the memorials that have been vandalized

Multiple memorial sites for victims of the National Socialist Underground (NSU) have been desecrated — some more than once, Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

The right-wing NSU terror cell killed nine people with immigrant backgrounds and a policewoman between 2000 and 2007. The group's three members evaded police for years, hiding out in the eastern German town of Zwickau.

Welt am Sonntag carried out a survey of the eight cities where memorial sites to the group's victims are located and found that most of the sites had been targeted by vandals. 

Read more: Anti-Nazi 'Graffiti Grandma' fined after painting over Nazi tag

Watch video 02:16

Halle attack shakes Jews already beset by anti-Semitism

Earlier this month, an oak tree honoring the NSU's first victim, a flower seller called Enver Simsek, was cut down in Zwickau. Police in the town said perpetrators had also destroyed a wooden bench with an inscription commemorating the victims. Another memorial was desecrated in Zwickau in 2016.

In 2014, a commemorative plaque in Kassel was coated in bitumen, while in Nuremberg in 2017, another plaque was defaced with a swastika. One memorial in Rostock has vandalized three times in the past five years, the newspaper found. Some monuments had simply been stolen. One was thrown into a river.

  • NSU murder victims

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    10 victims, 10 tragedies

    Nine of the 10 victims were of foreign heritage, but they had all made Germany their home when they were killed. The 10th victim was a German police officer. Every one of them was shot in cold blood.

  • Enver Simsek and his wife (Foto: privat)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Enver Simsek

    On September 9, 2000, the florist Enver Simsek, pictured with his wife, was shot eight times. The 38-year-old father of two sold flowers near a small parking lot in the southern city of Nuremberg. Simsek, who migrated from Turkey to Germany in 1986, is believed to be the first murder victim in the NSU series of racially motivated killings.

  • Abdurrahim Ozudogru (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Abdurrahim Ozudogru

    Also in Nuremberg, Turkish-born tailor Abdurrahim Ozudogru was shot on June 13, 2001 in his alteration shop. He was 49 years old with a daughter who was 19 at the time of his murder.

  • Suleyman Taskopru (Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Suleyman Taskopru

    Later that month, on June 27, 2001 Suleyman Taskopru was shot dead in his father's fruit and vegetable shop in Hamburg. He was 31 years old and had a three-year-old daughter.

  • Habil Kilic (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Habil Kilic

    On August 29 of the same year, 38-year-old Habil Kilic, who was also a fruit and vegetable grocer, was killed in his shop in Munich. Like Taskopru, he was shot in the head. His wife and his 12-year-old daughter later left Germany.

  • Mehmet Turgut (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Mehmet Turgut

    Mehmet Turgut lived in Hamburg, but was visiting a friend in the eastern German city of Rostock and helping out at a Doner kebab fast food restaurant when he was shot on February 25, 2004. He was killed by three bullets to the head.

  • Ismail Yasar (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Ismail Yasar

    Ismail Yasar was shot five times in his doner kebab restaurant in Nuremberg on June 9, 2005. A customer found him behind the counter. The 50-year-old had three children.

  • Theodoros Boulgarides. (Foto: DW/ I. Anastassopoulou)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Theodoros Boulgarides

    Just a few days later, on June 15, 2005, Theodoros Boulgarides was shot dead in Munich in his lock and key service shop. He was the only victim with Greek heritage. The 41-year-old father of two was the NSU's seventh murder victim.

  • Mehmet Kubasik (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Mehmet Kubasik

    On a busy street at noon on April 4, 2006 in the western city of Dortmund, Turkish-born Mehmet Kubasik was killed by several shots to the head in his small convenience store. The 39-year-old left behind a wife and three children.

  • Halit Yozgat (Foto: BKA/dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Halit Yozgat

    In Kassel on April 6, 2006, Halit Yozgat was also shot in the head. He was killed in the internet cafe he ran with his father. Twenty-one years old, Turkish-born but with a German passport, Yozgat was taking night school classes to graduate from high school.

  • Flowers and a photo of Michele Kiesewetter (Foto: Norbert Försterling dpa/lsw)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Michele Kiesewetter

    Michele Kiesewetter, a 22-year-old police officer, was shot dead on April 25, 2007 in the southwestern city of Heilbronn. She was the NSU's 10th and final murder victim.

    Author: Iveta Ondruskova


"The desecration of the NSU memorials is a slap in the face of the bereaved and cannot be tolerated by society," Interior Minister Horst Seehofer told Welt am Sonntag.

He added that firm action needed to be taken against all forms of right-wing extremism and xenophobia.

Authorities in Germany have warned of an increased risk of right-wing attacks. The country is reeling from an anti-Semitic assault on a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Wednesday that left two people dead. Investigators are treating the shooting as a far-right terrorist attack.

"The terrible crime in Halle has shown that we must act now. Words of regret aren't enough to counter the threat to the safety of our citizens," Seehofer said.

Read moreGerman Jews plead for state security after Halle attack

  • Neo-Nazis Uwe Böhnhardt and Ralf Wohlleben

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    A mysterious string of murders

    For years, neo-Nazis of the right-wing organization National Socialist Underground (NSU) killed people across Germany. The suspects: Uwe Mundlos, Uwe Böhnhardt (center) and Beate Zschäpe. Their victims: eight people of Turkish origin, one Greek man and a German policewoman. Their motive: xenophobia. Until 2011, the German public was not aware of the scope of their crimes.

  • Burning camper van

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Unsuccessful bank robbery

    The murder spree was uncovered on November 4, 2011, when Mundlos and Böhnhardt robbed a bank in the east German town of Eisenach. For the first time, they failed. Police officers surrounded the caravan in which the two men were holed up. A later investigation concluded that Mundlos first shot and killed Böhnhardt, then set the caravan on fire and killed himself.

  • Beate Zschäpe

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Zschäpe turns herself in

    Shortly after the death of Böhnhardt and Mundlos there was an explosion at Frühlingsstraße 26 in Zwickau, in the state of Saxony. Beate Zschäpe lived at that address together with the two bank robbers. Zschäpe allegedly set the house on fire to destroy evidence. Four days later, she turned herself in to the police. The terror suspect has been custody since that day.

  • Burnt-out house in Zwickau

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    The truth comes out

    In the ruins of the Zwickau flat, police officers found a self-made video in which the terror cell claimed responsibility under the name of the NSU, the National-Socialist Underground. The 15-minute video shows crime scenes and pictures of the victims killed by the right-wing terrorist group between 2000 and 2007.

  • Pink Panther in NSU video

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    NSU claim responsibility

    Famous cartoon character The Pink Panther hosts the amateur video, which is full of slogans of hatred against people with an immigrant background and which mocks the murder victims. Before her arrest, Zschäpe allegedly sent out copies of the video in which the NSU claimed responsibility for the crimes.

  • Picture of pistol in front of pictures of the murder victims

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Verbal slip-ups

    Until 2011, the term "döner murders" was frequently used when reporting about the killings. Nothing was known about the connection between the individual cases, nor about the motive. There were rumors the victims were linked to the drug scene. But the NSU's video left no doubt. The term "döner murders" was chosen as Germany's "Unwort des Jahres" (doublespeak of the year) in 2011.

  • Aftermath of bomb attack in Cologne

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    NSU also behind Cologne pipe bomb

    "The findings made by our security authorities so far show no indication of a terrorist background, but of a criminal milieu," said German Interior Minister Otto Schily on June 10, 2004. A day earlier, a pipe bomb explosion in Cologne left 22 people injured and many shops damaged. In 2011, it became clear: the NSU’s right-wing terrorists were also behind the Cologne bombing.

  • Angela Merkel and Semiya Simsek

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Memorial service in Berlin

    On February 23, 2012, Germany commemorated the victims. At the ceremony at a Berlin concert hall, the focus was on the relatives of the victims. Semiya Simsek (right), the daughter of the murdered flower stand owner Enver Simsek, gave an emotional speech. German Chancellor Angela Merkel made an official apology to the victims and promised them that all questions would be answered.

  • Mehmet Kubasik's widow at memorial in Dortmund

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Memorial for Mehmet Kubasik

    "Dortmund is a colorful, tolerant and welcoming town – and opposes right-wing extremism!" This statement was made by mayor Ullrich Sierau at the unveiling of the memorial stone for NSU victim Mehmet Kubasik in September 2012. The memorial was set up just meters away from the kiosk in which Kubasik was killed on April 4, 2006.

  • Protest against slow progress in dealing with NSU

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Solidarity with the victims

    On November 4, 2012, exactly a year after the terror cell was uncovered, people in many German cities staged solidarity demonstrations against right-wing extremism. The protesters called for thorough investigations into the racially motivated murders - which in their view was not happening fast enough.

  • Hermann Borchert and Beate Zschäpe (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Schrader)

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Maximum of 10 years?

    Believed to be the last survivor of the NSU trio, Zschäpe went on trial in May 2013. Since then, more than 800 witnesses have been heard. Zschäpe did not speak for the first two and a half years of the trial. Her lawyers, one of whom, Hermann Borchert, is seen here next to his client, called in their final plea for a maximum sentence of 10 years, saying she was not guilty of complicity in murder.

  • Federal prosecutors (Getty Images/A. Gebert)

    Chronicle of the NSU murders

    Or a life sentence?

    Federal prosecutors have called for Zschäpe to be given a life sentence for her role in the killings. She has been charged with joint complicity in 10 counts of murder, arson, robbery, extortion, the formation of a terrorist organization and membership in a terrorist organization. Four others at the trial are also accused of helping the NSU. A final ruling is expected sometime after June 2018.

    Author: Anna Peters / nh


The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

From 2000 to 2007, the notorious National Socialist Underground (NSU) neo-Nazi cell killed 10 people in Germany. After five years, the trial of the group's sole surviving member has come to a close. (11.07.2018)  

Chronicle of the NSU murders

One of the highest-profile neo-Nazi trials of recent years is slowly drawing to a close. DW gives you the background to an affair that has shaken Germany. (27.04.2018)  

