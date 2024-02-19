  1. Skip to content
In Germany: How jewish people deal with hate

February 19, 2024

Animosity, attacks, antisemitism in the open: Jewish people in Germany are dealing with increasing levels of hate.

Ever since the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel on October 7th, 2023, jews in Germany are increasingly threatened on social media and their homes defaced with racist slogans. Many jewish people no longer feel comfortable wearing Kippahs or Stars of David out in the open. Jewish life in Germany has never been as threatened in the 80 years since the Holocaust as it is now. While politicians promise solidarity and security, fear is rising in jewish communities. A Report by Tessa Clara Walther and Axel Rowohlt.

