 In France, underground mementos of World War I | 31.12.2019

Europe

In France, underground mementos of World War I

During the First World War, soldiers on all sides left inscriptions and carvings in caves and bunkers. A century on, there is growing interest in the graffiti that tells stories of pride, hope and longing.

  • DIE HARDS is written in block letters above the intricately drawn insignia of a World War I British regiment in a limestone cave under the village of Bouzincourt, France

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Die Hard

    "DIE HARDS," the nickname of the Middlesex Regiment, a British unit, is written in block letters above the intricately drawn insignia of the regiment.

  • The 16th-century labyrinth of tunnels under the village of Bouzincourt, France

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    A place to take a break

    The 16th-century labyrinth of tunnels under the village of Bouzincourt sheltered thousands of British, Canadian and Australian soldiers during the Battle of the Somme in 1916. They would sometimes spend several days resting here.

  • A bas-relief of a heart with initials and the acronym B.E.F. on the wall of a cave at Bouzincourt

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    B.E.F. 1916

    A bas-relief created by a soldier sheltering in the caves at Bouzincourt. BEF stands for British Expeditionary Force.

  • A portrait of a mustachioed man in a Bouzincourt cave

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Mustache man

    An intricate portrait of a man in a Bouzincourt cave. All the 2,100 names inscribed in Bouzincourt have been photographed and logged in a database by researchers at the University of Amiens.

  • A black boot in the Bouzincourt tunnels

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Left behind

    This soldier's boot is one of many pieces of military equipment found by researchers in the Bouzincourt tunnels. Rifles, bullets, corned-beef and marmalade tins, a toilet bucket, helmets, a Royal Field Artillery badge and a toothbrush have been found.

  • A red poppy stands next to graffiti dated July 24, 1916

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Tunnel tourists

    The village of Naours, north of Amiens, is famous for its medieval labyrinth of tunnels and caves and was visited by thousands of soldiers as tourists while on leave from the frontline. The majority of them were Australian.

  • Graffiti on the walls of the tunnels below Naours, France

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Historical record

    A total of 3,200 names of soldiers have been found penciled onto the rock walls at Naours. Of them, 2,200 were Australians. In many cases they wrote their home addresses as well as their rank, unit and service number. Interest in the inscriptions is growing, with Australian descendants travelling to Naours to see traces of their ancestors.

  • Grafitti on a wall reads: WM Lecky, Office[r], Victoria, Australia

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Not long for this world

    William Mervyn Lecky from the town of Officer in Victoria, Australia, visited Naours in 1916. The gunner in the Australian Field Artillery was killed on September 1, 1918, less than three months before the war ended. He lies buried in a war cemetery in Peronne, France.

  • A chapel in the underground city of Naours, France

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Life underground

    A chapel in the underground city of Naours, a tourist attraction visited by thousands of Australian soldiers. Many towns in northeastern France built secret subterranean tunnels to protect themselves and their livestock from invaders in the region, which has been ravaged by conflicts through the ages.

  • A carving, possibly of a soldier, in the tunnels beneath Naours, France

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Unknown master

    Some soldiers had time to complete bas-reliefs and carvings. It is unknown who created this striking work, possibly a portrait of a soldier, in Naours.

  • An inscription in gold letters reads: Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, ein gute Wehr und Waffe, or A mighty fortress is our God, A bulwark never failing.

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    German style

    Researchers have identified national differences in style. German inscriptions tended to be functional and infused with propaganda and references to God and the Kaiser. This one outside a bunker on Hartmannswillerkopf, in the Vosges Mountains, is from a hymn by Martin Luther. It says: "Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, ein gute Wehr und Waffe." (A mighty fortress is our God, A bulwark never failing.)

  • The entrance to a bunker covered in green moss and inscribed with the words In Treue Fest (Steadfast in loyalty), near St. Mihiel, France.

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Steadfast Bavarians

    This bunker near St. Mihiel in the Meuse department of northern France was built by a Bavarian regiment and is inscribed with the words "In Treue Fest" ("Steadfast in loyalty"), which was the motto of the kingdom of Bavaria.

  • Elaborate tablets carved in the limestone quarries of Confrecourt, France

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Carved to last

    French soldiers left elaborate bas-reliefs, like these tablets dedicated to leading officers and regiments, in the limestone quarries of Confrecourt, east of Compiegne.

  • A chapel and staircase carved out of stone in Confrecourt, France.

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Staircase to the battlefield

    The soldiers in Confrecourt, sheltering from the artillery fire above them, carved an entire chapel into the stone. Ominously, the steps led to the frontline.

  • A bust of Marianne, France's national symbol, carved into a wall in the limestone quarries of Confrecourt, France.

    France: The whispering walls of the Western Front

    Patriotism beyond the front

    A bust of Marianne, the French national symbol, at Confrecourt testifies to the artistry of the French soldiers who spent time here. Unlike their British and Commonwealth counterparts, the French did not tend to leave personal names or addresses. Neither did the Germans. But on all sides, most of the graffiti had one thing in common: an absence of hatred.

    Author: David Crossland


WM Lecky visited the spectacular underground city of Naours in northeastern France in 1916 while on rest and recuperation from the fighting on the Western Front.

For just a few hours, he was a tourist, strolling around the tunnels and caves of this medieval labyrinth built as a refuge from pillagers. Like thousands of Australian soldiers who came here, Lecky wrote his name on the wall, complete with his hometown in the state of Victoria, Australia.

Read more: How the battlefields sounded as World War I guns fell silent

Lecky didn't survive the war. The website of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission lists William Mervyn Lecky as having fallen on September 1, 1918. He is buried in a cemetery in Peronne, an hour's drive away.

His name is among a total of 3,200 — of which 2,200 are Australian soldiers — that have been found in the tunnels of Naours.

"They had tour guides, and shuttle buses were laid on to take the soldiers to see the tunnels," said Gilles Prilaux, a leading researcher in World War I battlefield archaeology. "The Anglo-Saxons, especially those who come from very far away, that is to say the Australians, the Canadians, the New Zealanders, the South Africans, they left their names and a lot of other information like their postal address, service number and city of origin."

A map shows Naours, Bouzincourt and Confrecourt in France

"Maybe it's because they thought this would be the only time they visit France. But maybe also it was because they thought, 'This may be the last time I can write my name because tomorrow may be my last day.'"

During the war, soldiers on all sides made inscriptions in tunnels, caves and bunkers. Prilaux, who works at the EPCC Somme Heritage Organization, said graffiti has been found at 400 underground sites in the Picardy and Nord-Pas-de-Calais regions alone.

Surging interest in penciled legacy

It makes up a trove of historical information and artistry that is attracting growing interest from researchers and the descendants of the soldiers. The graffiti sheds light on the mindset of the men who had to fight in a war that became synonymous with futile sacrifice.

The writing is also enabling researchers to trace soldiers and their families, because in many cases, it is the last record of men who simply disappeared. The First World War is infamous for the hundreds of thousands who went missing because they were obliterated by shellfire or who sank into the churned-up mud of Flanders.

When Prilaux started researching the soldiers who wrote their names in Naours, he left messages on Facebook pages dedicated to battalions that fought in the war. "I asked for help in finding the families of a soldier who fought in such-and-such a battalion."

One of the tunnels beneath Bouzincourt, France

The 16th-century labyrinth of tunnels beneath Bouzincourt sheltered thousands of British, Canadian and Australian soldiers during the Battle of the Somme in 1916

The response was overwhelming. "I started receiving a hundred emails a day from families writing to find out if their ancestor had left their name at Naours. I have already met around 20 families who made the trips specifically to see inscriptions left by their Australian ancestors."

"The First World War was zero hour for the Australians, a hugely important point in their history. It was the first time they and the New Zealanders formed their own army corps rather than being integrated into British units."

Inside the Bouzincourt labyrinth

In the village of Bouzincourt, a spiral staircase leads from the church into a 16th-century labyrinth of man-made caves that contains graffiti so clear it might have been written yesterday.

Researchers have found helmets, rifles, bullets and bully-beef tins left by British and Commonwealth soldiers who sheltered here from the German guns during the 1916 Battle of the Somme.

Torches pierce the blackness to reveal names, ranks and service numbers, intricate regimental insignia and portraits penciled onto the chalky rock.

"We have recorded 2,100 names," said Jean-Luc Rouvillain of the Bouzincourt Heritage Society. "I think the soldiers left these messages so that one day their children or grandchildren would come and see them."

Jean-Luc Rouvillain

"I think the soldiers left their names here because they knew they might die," said Jean-Luc Rouvillain

That is now happening. Rouvillain said more and more descendants of soldiers have been coming to visit the caves in recent years.

There is grim humor in the declaration "Here's Joy Forever" scrawled on the wall, and regimental pride in a poem by a soldier from the Highland Light Infantry which starts with the line: "Halt the Greys, Steady the Bays and let the HLI march past."

One cave was turned into a chapel with a small cross carved into the rock. Next to it, the words "Welcome Home" are written.

Among the inscriptions is one that says "4612 Pte D. McAlpine. 2nd HLI. Wounded 3 times."

Private McAlpine, service number 4612, from the 2nd Battalion of the Highland Light Infantry, survived three wounds and the Battle of the Somme. But he died on July 16, 1917, aged 20. He lies buried in Woburn Abbey Cemetery in Cuinchy, 60 kilometers (37 miles) to the north.

Writing on a tunnel wall below Bouzincourt, France, states that Private Daniel McAlpine of the Highland Light Infantry was wounded three times, and gives an address in Glasgow

The rectangle was fashioned to hold a postcard, and a groove was even added for a finger to remove the card

National differences in style

Prilaux said there were marked national differences in the types of inscriptions. The French and Germans rarely recorded their names on the walls. Some of the French inscriptions and bas-reliefs were quite beautiful, such as a spectacular bust of Marianne and an entire chapel carved into the walls in a limestone quarry at Confrecourt.

German inscriptions, by contrast, tended to be more functional and were often infused with propaganda, he said. "There is a lot about national glory or just very functional signage."

An inscription in gold letters outside a bunker on Hartmannswillerkopf, in the Vosges Mountains, reads: Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott, ein gute Wehr und Waffe (A mighty fortress is our God, A bulwark never failing)

This inscription outside a bunker on Hartmannswillerkopf in the Vosges Mountains is from a hymn by Martin Luther. It reads: "A mighty fortress is our God, A bulwark never failing"

Perhaps curiously, though, amid all the slaughter raging in the trenches above, one element is absent from the inscriptions. "There is no hatred in these inscriptions and sculptures," said Rouvillain, whose family has lived in Bouzincourt for centuries.

The ordinary soldiers on both sides, it seems, were aware that they were all going through the same hell.

Work is underway to preserve the fragile inscriptions for posterity. At Naours and Bouzincourt, all the names have been logged in databases. In Naours, a museum dedicated to the graffiti there will open in spring 2020.

The universities of Amiens and Lille have launched research projects and there are plans to invite students from around the world to study the graffiti up and down the Western Front. In addition, Prilaux has obtained funding to provide detailed 3D computer renditions of caves and their precious messages.

Watch video 03:05

End of World War I and its aftermath in Europe

