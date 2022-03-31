In focus: Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has come with all sorts of global fallouts: It's fueled world hunger, threatens global energy security and comes with a risk of nuclear catastrophe.
Hydraulic fracturing is banned across most of Europe, but, as the EU turns to the US for an alternative gas supply, how much fracked fuel will slip in through the side door?
Climate issues have taken a backseat as crises like the war in Ukraine and the pandemic dominate the news. But Fridays for Future has integrated these emergencies into its activism instead of competing for attention.
As Ukrainian citizens have been forced from their homes in search of safety, many have taken their pets with them. But not all animals can be evacuated. Rescue groups are helping those who have been left behind.
Plans to quit Russian oil and gas could push emissions higher if it slows down the phase-out of coal and locks in reliance on liquefied natural gas.
Threat of a nuclear catastrophe is low. But experts fear for safety of workers who have been unable to rotate off shift. Communications with the site are down and electricity has reportedly been lost.
The sudden push to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas and oil could trigger a paradigm shift to clean energy sources that might be quickly scaled up.
The fear that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could escalate to a nuclear war is real. But what happens now that its largest active nuclear power plant has been caught in the crossfire?