Environment

In focus: Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has come with all sorts of global fallouts: It's fueled world hunger, threatens global energy security and comes with a risk of nuclear catastrophe.

A Soviet-era top secret object Duga, an over-the-horizon radar system once used as part of the Soviet missile defense early-warning radar network, seen behind a radioactivity sign in Chernobyl, Ukraine

  

DW recommends

The true cost of fracked US 'freedom gas'

Hydraulic fracturing is banned across most of Europe, but, as the EU turns to the US for an alternative gas supply, how much fracked fuel will slip in through the side door?  

How Fridays for Future keeps the climate relevant as other crises rage

Climate issues have taken a backseat as crises like the war in Ukraine and the pandemic dominate the news. But Fridays for Future has integrated these emergencies into its activism instead of competing for attention.  

Ukraine: Pets evacuated, rescue groups send aid to animals in danger

As Ukrainian citizens have been forced from their homes in search of safety, many have taken their pets with them. But not all animals can be evacuated. Rescue groups are helping those who have been left behind.  

Russia-Ukraine war risks greater carbon pollution despite boost to clean energy

Plans to quit Russian oil and gas could push emissions higher if it slows down the phase-out of coal and locks in reliance on liquefied natural gas.  

Ukraine: As war rages what are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

Threat of a nuclear catastrophe is low. But experts fear for safety of workers who have been unable to rotate off shift. Communications with the site are down and electricity has reportedly been lost.  

Will war fast-track the energy transition?

The sudden push to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian gas and oil could trigger a paradigm shift to clean energy sources that might be quickly scaled up.  

Ukraine: The risks of war in a nuclear state

The fear that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could escalate to a nuclear war is real. But what happens now that its largest active nuclear power plant has been caught in the crossfire?  

Toxic waters in war-torn Ukraine: How not to phase out coal

Around the world, coal-producing countries are struggling for a "just transition" away from fossil fuels. But for Donbas in war-torn Ukraine, shuttered mines threaten ecological disaster.  

Audios and videos on the topic

