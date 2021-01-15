In Europe, optimism and reluctance as COVID vaccines arrive

As the confirmed number of coronavirus cases has exceeded 90 million and the global death toll from COVID-19 has now topped 2 million, there is hope that the widespread availability of vaccines could help bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic. However, in some European countries, there is broad mistrust of vaccines.

According to a number of polls, only 40% of the French population intends to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Opposition politicians and leading medical associations have accused the government of exacerbating the crisis by botching the launch of the vaccination rollout.

As of January 14, just over 318,000 doses had been administered in France, according to Oxford University's Our World in Data tracker, compared with more than 840,000 in Germany. The government's initial plan was to vaccinate older people living in care homes and older care staff in January and February. After the plan triggered outrage, the government announced that vaccines would be available to all people older than 75, as well as health and care workers broadly.

Across the English Channel, with the death rate growing, the British population seems to be less skeptical about the vaccine than people elsewhere in Europe. According to a poll by the German weekly magazine Der Spiegel, two-thirds of respondents in Britain intend to receive the vaccine. Some tabloids declared December 8, when the UK government launched its vaccination program, "V-Day." The first dose administered was the BioNTech-Pfizer jab. However, a number of people have now said they would prefer to wait for the "English vaccine" developed by the University of Oxford and the Swedish-British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca. The UK government approved the vaccine in December; EU regulators have not yet.

Though Italy's government is on the verge of collapse, a massive vaccination rollout is underway nationwide. By January 14, more than 970,000 doses had been administered, according to Our World in Data — more than in any other EU nation. In December, the government announced planst to open 1,500 vaccination centers, though most of those are not yet in operation. The Milan architect Stefano Boeri has designed mobile vaccination pavilions using ecological materials and decorated with primroses, one of the first flowers to bloom after winter and thus the symbol of a new awakening. Despite a small "NoVax" campaign on social media, most people approve of vaccinations. A poll by the British data and consulting company Kantar released in November, 78% of respondents in Italy said they would "definitely" or "probably" be vaccinated. That was more than in the UK, the US and Germany.

Austrians are reluctant

In Austria, there is growing resistance to vaccinations. According to a survey published in December, only 17% of Austrians "definitely" intend to be vaccinated. The federal government has ruled out compulsory inoculation — an idea floated Markus Söder, the state premier of the neighboring German state of Bavaria. By January 15, just over 84,000 doses had been administered in Austria.

Swedes are broadly skeptical about vaccinations. In 2009, for example, about 5 million people, roughly half of the population, were vaccinated against swine flu, but many children and adults younger than 30 experienced adverse side effects from the Pandemrix jab, developed by the British pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline.

About 500 people developed narcolepsy, a long-term neurological disorder that decreases the ability to regulate sleep-wake cycles. Anders Tegnell, who is currently Sweden's state epidemiologist, was in charge of communicable disease control department at the Public Health Agency in 2009 and oversaw the mass vaccinations. According to a survey published in November by the Stockholm-based research company Novus Group International, 26% of respondents said they did not intent to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and 28% were undecided.

Spain has recorded more than 2.2 million cases of COVID-19. By comparison, Germany, which has 33 million more inhabitants, has confirmed just over 2 million cases. The high toll in Spain could be one reason why 68% of respondents to a survey published in September by the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology said they intended to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Spanish government announced in December that it would set up a register of people who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Health Minister Salvador Illa said this would not be made accessible to the public or employers, but it might be shared with other government of other EU member states.

The inhabitants of the Central European neighbors the Czech Republic and Slovakia express a similar skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccination. According to a survey published in December by the Slovak Academy of Sciences, about 45% of respondents in both countries do not want to be vaccinated, and roughly one in three do not think that the novel coronavirus is any worse than the flu. Almost 40% of respondents even said they believed that the amount of deaths from COVID-19 has been deliberately exaggerated. The governments of both countries are trying to counteract resistance to the vaccine with high-profile campaigns. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis was the first person in his country to receive the vaccine in December.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Millions of initial doses produced From Sweden to Cyprus, Lithuania to Italy, the push to get people their first shots is now under way, 11 months after the first cases were reported in Europe. EU leaders have dubbed the launch of the drive "V-Day," a moment of unity in a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Elderly population a priority Edith Kwoizalla, aged 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated. She took the first of two doses at a care home in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday, a day before the official launch. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected 1.3 million doses to be delivered by the end of the year, with double that number by the end of January.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Mobile teams deployed across Germany The country is largely relying on mobile teams to distribute the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, such as here at a care home in Grossräschen, in Germany's eastern Brandenburg state. Most of the more than 400 planned vaccination centers will not be up and running until the next few days.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Vaccine will also work on variant: BioNTech The vaccine, developed partly by a German firm, has been snapped up by governments around the world. BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its coronavirus vaccine will also work on the new variant detected in the UK, company CEO Ugur Sahin told DW. The proteins on the mutated form of the virus were 99% the same as the prevailing virus, he said.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Hungary starts a day early Hungary began vaccinating health care workers on Saturday, a day ahead of the EU's planned start date. Hungary has recorded over 316,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Polish paramedics vaccinated first A Warsaw paramedic was one of the first people to receive the vaccine in Poland on Sunday. The first batch of 10,000 doses was transported from Pfizer's facility in Belgium to a warehouse in central Poland a day earlier. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the launch "a great step in fighting the epidemic."

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Politicians aim to ease concerns EU leaders and scientists have gone to great lengths to insist the vaccine is safe. In the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (seen here) was at the head of the line for his vaccination on Sunday. In Vienna, three women and two men over the age of 80 got the vaccine in the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe 'I didn't feel anything': first Swedish patient Sweden, which has received praise and criticism for its looser handling of the pandemic, is expecting an initial batch of 10,000 shots, along with Norway. Denmark expects to have enough shots to initially vaccinate 40,000 people in care homes, followed by health care staff and those people with a high risk of illness. Iceland will receive 10,000 doses early in January.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe First doses arrive in Cyprus An 84-year-old man became the first patient to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Cyprus. While Europe has some of the best-resourced health care systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means some countries are calling on retired medics to help. Other countries have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Three-stage program in Austria A health care worker at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna was one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. Austria is rolling the vaccine out through a three-stage program, starting with health care workers and people over the age of 65. Austria has recorded over 350,000 cases and more than 5,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe France: A million vaccinations by February Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, was the first person to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris. France is aiming to vaccinate the first million people by the end of February. The country has been one of the hardest hit in Europe, with over 2.6 million recorded cases and nearly 63,000 deaths.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Thumbs up in Italy Italy began distributing the first batch of 10,000 shots on Sunday at the Niguarda hospital in Milan (seen here). In Rome, a 29-year-old nurse was the first to receive the jab at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases. Health workers were first in line, with those over 80 to follow.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Portugal aims for 10% of the population The first phase of Portugal's vaccine rollout aims to inoculate 10% of the population, with front-line workers and those over 50 with preexisting conditions taking priority. Here, a medical worker receives the vaccine at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Ambitious rollout in Spain Spain is set to receive 350,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech per week, with a total of nearly 4.6 million to be delivered over the next three months. The government has said it aims to vaccinate between 15 million and 20 million people in the first half of 2021. Here, a 72-year-old receives the first injection at the Vallecas nursing home in Madrid.



This article has been adapted from German.