 In Egypt, online group Qawem saving hundreds of women from sextortion

Middle East

In Egypt, online group Qawem saving hundreds of women from sextortion

Technology has facilitated the sexual exploitation of thousands of women in Egypt. To save others from the same destiny, a young Egyptian man launched an online group dedicated to confronting extorters.

Qawem logo with the picture of a distressed woman holding her hands in front of her mouth

Qawem's Facebook group was launched in late 2020

Last summer, Mohammed Elyamani was hit by the news that a 17-year-old girl who had reached out to him for help after her ex-boyfriend threatened her with "sextortion" had committed suicide.

When the girl messaged Elyamani about her case, the 35-year-old social activist — who uses Facebook to raise awareness about sexual harassment and sextortion, threats to distribute private and sensitive material — advised her to go to the police. 

The next day, he learned she had taken her own life after her ex-boyfriend sent the pictures to her father. When Elyamani contacted the girl's family to take legal action against the extorter, the response was: "We don't want scandals. She's already dead."

Overwhelmed by guilt, Elyamani vowed to do all he could to save other victims from the same fate. In June 2020, he created Qawem — Arabic for Resist — a page and group on Facebook to help victims of sextortion. Today, the group has over 250,000 followers.

How Qawem confronts extorters

Qawem's network consists of 200 volunteers. While female volunteers run the Facebook group and respond to victims' messages, others collect information about extorters, locating their families, co-workers and employers, if needed. 

Mohamed Elyamani sits at a computer

Mohammed Elyamani runs his Facebook group alongside his job in marketing

When the volunteers receive a report about an incident, they contact the extorter online. They ask him to delete all the content he's holding against the victim, explaining the consequences of his actions and threatening to expose him to his family, friends and at his workplace. 

The extorter is asked to film himself while deleting the material, and then send the video to Qawem and issue an apology to the victim.

Pressuring extorters to back down

Elyamani said some extorters respond when they realize the victim is not alone. "But most don't unless we threaten to expose their actions," he added. 

"Occasionally, we send volunteers to meet the extorter in person, and we try to send volunteers from the same neighborhood as the extorter" to put pressure on the individual, he said. "In very few cases, we had to resort to the police in coordination with the victim when the extorter wouldn't cave in."

The group said it now receives around 500 cases per day, resolving some 200 every week. It takes between a few hours and a week to get an extorter to back down, the group said.

Randa* is among those who have been saved by Qawem.

The 29-year-old said it took three days to resolve her case, after her boyfriend threatened to expose her nude pictures when she told him she wanted to break off their relationship.

Victims fear reporting to police

Although Egypt approved a law last August to protect the identities of victims of sexual violence, including sextortion, to encourage more women to come forward, Randa was still afraid of approaching the police. 

According to Aziza Eltawil, a lawyer with the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, an independent human rights organization, Randa's fears were justified. 

Many victims avoid speaking to police for fear that the news will be leaked to their families, the media or online, said Eltawil.

"Sometimes the lawyer of the accused and his family try to defame and discredit the victim," she said. Also, Eltawil said, the legal process often drags on, and victims under the age of 18 must file the official complaint via their legal guardian. This discourages young victims from reporting these incidents, as they are too scared to tell their parents. 

Watch video 06:02

Fighting sexual harassment in Egypt

Yasser Saad, a lawyer who handles sextortion cases, said Egyptian law protects victims of sextortion, and punishes extortion and the violation of another's privacy with fines, prison or both. But its implementation and the procedures of filing a complaint remain problematic.

The length of time between filing an official complaint and the start of the investigation leaves room for the extorter to carry out his threat, said Saad, while the masculine culture at police stations often blames victims for such crimes. 

Nourhan*, 30, said police in Assiut Governorate in southern Egypt took 40 days before questioning her ex-fiance after she filed an official complaint against him for sextortion last October.

Eltawil explained that the duration between filing a complaint and questioning the culprit "depends on how fast the police can obtain the IP address of the suspect's device and complete the necessary investigations."

Although the case eventually forced her ex-fiance to back down, Nourhan said she could have been murdered had he carried out his threats during that time. 

Southern Egypt is known for its conservative and patriarchal society, and so-called honor killings — where a woman is killed for perceived immoral behavior — are believed to be common.

Some cases are beyond Qawem's scope

Elyamani admits that Qawem's biggest challenge in resolving a case is when the victim doesn't know the blackmailer. 

"Some women sell their phones after deleting all stored images and videos, not knowing that a new owner could restore the deleted content using special programs. These women then start getting blackmailed from the new owners of their phones, whom they do not know," he said.

In these cases, he advises victims to go straight to the police. 

Watch video 02:53

Indian woman stands up to blackmailer

Elyamani notes that they also don't handle cases involving gangs.

"There are cases where women fall victim to fake advertisements for a modeling career that ask girls to send revealing images and then they get blackmailed," he said.

Elyamani said cases demanding money have risen during the pandemic, but experts believe Qawem's approach will continue to gain appeal.

Ahmed Abdullah, a psychology teacher at Zagazig University northeast of Cairo, said many in Arab countries "prefer to settle disputes through traditional methods rather than the rule of law."

"All a victim wants is for the material being used to threaten them to get deleted, without any scandals. If the informal route proves to be effective, they take it," he said.

*Names have been changed at the request of the victims

This article was written in collaboration with the media network Egab.

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: befrienders.org

  • Nawal El Saadawi, Die Notwendigkeit einer wirklichen Freiheit in Ägypten (Nawal El Saadawi)

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    The need for real freedom in Egypt

    The book opens with Nawal El Saadawi, an Egyptian physician, author and well-known women’s rights advocate. She explains why Middle Eastern women have so far failed to make a breakthrough in their fight: "Women can’t be liberated under the patriarchal, imperialistic and militaristic system that determines our lives now. We are governed by power, not justice; by false democracy, not real freedom."

  • Rafah Nached, eine syrische Psychoanalytikerin im Exil (Liberation)

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    A Syrian psychoanalyst in exile

    Syrian psychoanalyst Rafah Nached was arrested in Damascus in September 2011 after organizing meetings to help traumatized anti-Assad protesters. She was freed two months later and now lives in exile in Paris. "In the Arab society, change is refused because whoever does not join the mass is considered an atheist or abnormal," she says in Huitfeldt’s book.

  • Shirin Ebadi, Friedensnobelpreisträgerin im Iran nicht gefeiert (Shirin Ebadi)

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    Democracy is people's will

    Shirin Ebadi is an Iranian lawyer who has dedicated her life to fighting for women's, children's, and refugee rights. A target of threats by the government and the police in her country, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003. "Democracy does not recognize east and west; democracy is people’s will. Therefore, I do not acknowledge the idea of various models of democracy," she says.

  • Hanan Ashrawi, Frieden zwischen Israel und Palästina sichern (Hanan Ashrawi)

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    Peace between Israel and Palestinians

    "Of course, occupation is male, especially military occupation. The conflict between Israel and Palestine is a man-made conflict, and we, as women, have to end it," says Palestinian legislator, activist, and scholar Hanan Ashrawi in the book. Despite making some controversial comments about Jewish refugees, Ashrawi has contributed significantly to the peace process between the two countries.

  • Amal Basha, Männer haben Angst vor Frauen im Jemen (Salzburg Global Seminar )

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    Men's fear of women in Yemen

    Feminist Amal Basha is from Yemen, which placed last in the UN Gender Equality Index in 2016. Women’s economic, social, and cultural rights are restricted by Sharia law there - but why? "Men are afraid of women because women are the voice of peace. They have no interest in wars since they are not arm dealers willing to milk the country through all sorts of military deals," she says.

  • Hajer Sharief, Junge Hoffnung in Libyen (Nader Elgadi )

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    A sign of hope in Libya?

    To end the ongoing civil war in her homeland, both genders will have to change their attitudes, says Libyan Hajer Sharief, a member of the UN advisory committee and Kofi Annan foundation: "If you look into the houses, you will see mothers pushing their young sons to go to the war. Even if they don’t carry weapons themselves, they are definitely contributing to the circle of violence in Libya."

  • Rana Husseini, Aufdeckung von Ehrenmorden in Jordanien (Rana Husseini)

    Uncensored: Muslim women speak about women's rights

    Honor killings in Jordan

    Jordanian Rana Husseini is a feminist, human rights defender, and an investigative journalist, whose reporting sheds light on violence against women. "The Jordanian society blames women for everything: for being raped, harassed, giving birth to children of the wrong sex, and even for their husbands’ unfaithful and womanizing behavior. The list is endless," she says on the topic of honor killings.

    Author: Jan Tomes


