In Duisburg, China expands trade influence in Germany

Duisburg, a city in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, is strengthening its ties with China. And this is especially evident in the principal's office at Max Planck High School. Here, Chinese language textbooks lie scattered across a conference table, and Chinese plates and a miniature folding screen decorate a low table nearby. There's even a Chinese poem on the wall.

Rüken wants her students to be ready for the future

"The trend is clear: We must work together with China," says Principal Gabriele Rüken, pointing out that the city has already developed "close cultural and economic ties."

To that end, she has decided that as of next year, students at her school will be able to start learning Chinese from their seventh year, alongside French and English.

Rüken says the new language option will close a gap in the market and help to "portray a realistic image [of China]. By learning Chinese, students will be able to see things as they are. And Duisburg companies will be especially interested in graduates with knowledge of Chinese."

Ties date back decades

The ties between the city and China go back nearly 40 years, to when Duisburg and the inland port city of Wuhan became sister cities in 1982. Johannes Pflug, Duisburg's representative for China affairs, says this laid the foundation for today's close relationship.

These days, Duisburg is more familiar to many Chinese people than Berlin. About 2,000 Chinese students currently study at the local university, and 100 Chinese companies have set up shop in Duisburg. "We are currently in talks with a Chinese investor who wants to buy a piece of real estate near our central train station," says Pflug. "That's exactly what we want."

Indeed, Duisburg is in dire need of investment. The city was once a key German steel and coal producer — much like Wuhan today — but when these industries began winding down, many locals found themselves unemployed. Today, about 11% of Duisburg residents are without a job. By comparison, the average unemployment rate across Germany is just 3%.

Strong economic relationship

Duisburg's port has become a key economic factor in the relationship with China. Over the past 20 years, 7,000 jobs have emerged in this sector, in part thanks to China's "Belt and Road Initiative" (BRI). The BRI scheme, an extensive infrastructure network planned to link Europe and Asia, is one of Beijing's largest economic programs. More than 100 countries are involved, and one of the new trade routes ends here.

Duisburg, which has the world's biggest inland port, is crucial to the BRI. The port boasts eight container terminals where cargo is transshipped for onward transport throughout Europe. Trade with China is growing: Every week, 35 freight trains run between Duisburg and China.

"We serve about a dozen Chinese cities and provinces," says Erich Staake, the head Duisburg's port, who hopes this "will give us an opportunity to grow further." Staake explains that about a third of all trade between Europe and China already goes through Duisburg.

But so far, China benefits far more from the arrangement. Right now, for every three containers of goods sent to Europe via Duisburg, just one container is sent eastwards. China, in other words, remains a major exporter.

Cultural differences

Thomas Pattloch, a lawyer who advises German companies on how to do business with their Chinese partners, warns that "Germans are extremely naive when negotiating with the Chinese."

Pattloch says "they tend to be underprepared, unlike their counterparts. And they totally underestimate the way the Chinese negotiate, which is unique to their culture and lifestyle."

Duisburg's China representative Pflug is aware of this danger, but stresses that "so far the Chinese have proved themselves to be fair business partners, and we are treated as equals." However, he admits much of China's domestic market remains off limits to European exporters.

Pattloch, too, thinks both sides could establish great business partnerships, adding that despite "cultural particularities, many business negotiations follow an established pattern." He warns, however that German businesses should be cautious about issues such as data security and telecommunications.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Trading place of global significance What started out as a small reloading point on the Rhine is today Germany's biggest inland port, handling 130 million tons of cargo every year and ranking Duisport among the 40 busiest harbors worldwide - seaports included. Trading extends as far as to the growth markets of Asia.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Expansion drive Over the centuries, the port grew bigger and bigger, spreading beyond Ruhrort and into neighboring Duisburg. Eventually Duisburg absorbed Ruhrort. Quite to the chagrin of Ruhrorters, the port changed its name too. And Duisport continues enlarging. On the 40-hectare (99-acre) site of a former paper factory, new logistics firms plan to set up shop.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 The olden days Scenes from bygone days, like in this picture dating to the 1920s, show that the port mainly used to handle iron ore, coal and building materials at the time. Situated in Germany's former Ruhr Valley industrial heartland, it was a pivotal lifeline for industry.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Rising from the ashes of World War II Flourishing business in the 1930s, however, came to an abrupt standstill as the Second World War broke out, Aerial bombardments left docks and warehouses in ruins. What's come to be known as the German economic miracle of the 1950s briefly reinvigorated port activity before the decline of the German steel and coal industry hit the whole region in the 1960s.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Duisburg's engine of growth Adapting to the change with a new focus on global trade, operators Duisport Group have transformed the company, making it a healthy medium-seized business that generates 210 million euros ($234 million) in revenues. For Duisburg the port is vital, providing jobs for more than a thousand people and tax income for the struggling municipality.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Loads of coal… but from overseas Surprisingly, coal has remained the main commodity shipped through Duisport. But today its no longer extracted from the Ruhr valley mines, but comes from as far away as Australia and China, arriving on barges from Rotterdam seaport. The last Duisburg coal mine shut down a few years ago, although its former customers - the steelworks of ThyssenKrupp and ArcelorMittal - are still in operation.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 From scrap metal to high tech These days, up to 45,000 jobs are linked to the port's activities. In 21 docks and eight container terminals, about 3.4 million containers are shipped every year, making Duisport a beneficiary of growing global trade. There's nothing the port cannot handle, from electronic waste to high-tech gadgets made in Asia.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 A family at the heart of Ruhrort Ruhrort is also home of Haniel Group - a holding company run by the Haniel family, who made its fortune from coal and steel, but diversified its business to include holdings such as German retail group Metro and many others today. There is hardly any other family that has left as much a mark on Ruhrort as this.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Port trips as tourism magnet Tourists from all over the world flock to Duisport, seeking to go on one of the famous boat trips through the docklands. They start off at the Ruhrort Schifferbörse - Shippers' Exchange - meandering through 25 kilometers (15 miles) of waterways along docks as well as old and new industrial architecture.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 Historic towers show the way The twin towers sitting at the entrance of the Friedrich Ebert bridge have long been landmarks for Ruhrort and its port. The bridge links Ruhrort with another Duisburg district, Homberg. Built in 1907, the towers have welcomed ships into the port for more than a hundred years, while also providing housing for the harbor master.

Port of Duisburg turns 300 London parallels Situated in the center of Duisburg, the Inner Harbor was long an industrial wasteland until 1994, when British architect Norman Foster and other urban planners redeveloped the site following the pattern set by London's revived Docklands. Today, Duisburg Inner Harbor is a trendy downtown area, boasting upscale restaurants and business locations and inviting tourists to go shopping. Author: Carsten Grün / uhe



Can Huawei be trusted?

Duisburg aims to develop its smart city infrastructure, in part with 5G technology from Huawei. But the Chinese tech giant has in recent weeks been blacklisted by the US, which accuses it of sharing data with China's secret service, and Duisburg has been criticized for its choice.

But Martin Murrack, who heads Duisburg's digitalization department, is eager to strike a moderate tone. "Huawei is just one of several companies we are partnering with for our smart city program," he says. "We have not struck an exclusive deal; we are not obliged to use Huawei's services." Murrack is adamant that nobody's data will be shared with the Chinese tech company, as it is stored on a local server.

In fact, Murrack would much rather leave global politics to Germany's government, saying "it's not our place to comment on international affairs. And if the government decides a company can no longer be trusted, we will of course comply with that."

"Lately, mistrust has grown tremendously between the East and West," says business adviser Pattloch. "We will have to impose more checks when personal data is being processed, because it's clear companies like Huawei cannot refuse demands made by the Chinese state."

And yet, many locals still believe they can trust their Asian business partners. After all, Duisburg's economy can use all the help it can get.

