 In Duisburg, China expands trade influence in Germany | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 16.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

In Duisburg, China expands trade influence in Germany

As one of the end points for China's vast new global trade route, the former industrial city of Duisburg is well known to many Chinese businesses. Many Duisburg residents are optimistic about Beijing's growing influence.

A train of China Railway Express at Duisburg Intermodal Terminal (picture-alliance/Photoshot/Shan Yuqi)

Duisburg, a city in Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, is strengthening its ties with China. And this is especially evident in the principal's office at Max Planck High School. Here, Chinese language textbooks lie scattered across a conference table, and Chinese plates and a miniature folding screen decorate a low table nearby. There's even a Chinese poem on the wall.

Gabriele Rüken (DW/J. Hänel)

Rüken wants her students to be ready for the future

"The trend is clear: We must work together with China," says Principal Gabriele Rüken, pointing out that the city has already developed "close cultural and economic ties."

To that end, she has decided that as of next year, students at her school will be able to start learning Chinese from their seventh year, alongside French and English.

Rüken says the new language option will close a gap in the market and help to "portray a realistic image [of China]. By learning Chinese, students will be able to see things as they are. And Duisburg companies will be especially interested in graduates with knowledge of Chinese."

Read more: EU fears divisions as China woos Eastern European nations

Ties date back decades

The ties between the city and China go back nearly 40 years, to when Duisburg and the inland port city of Wuhan became sister cities in 1982. Johannes Pflug, Duisburg's representative for China affairs, says this laid the foundation for today's close relationship.

These days, Duisburg is more familiar to many Chinese people than Berlin. About 2,000 Chinese students currently study at the local university, and 100 Chinese companies have set up shop in Duisburg. "We are currently in talks with a Chinese investor who wants to buy a piece of real estate near our central train station," says Pflug. "That's exactly what we want."

Indeed, Duisburg is in dire need of investment. The city was once a key German steel and coal producer — much like Wuhan today — but when these industries began winding down, many locals found themselves unemployed. Today, about 11% of Duisburg residents are without a job. By comparison, the average unemployment rate across Germany is just 3%.

Watch video 02:43

Duisburg: New Silk Road destination

Strong economic relationship

Duisburg's port has become a key economic factor in the relationship with China. Over the past 20 years, 7,000 jobs have emerged in this sector, in part thanks to China's "Belt and Road Initiative" (BRI). The BRI scheme, an extensive infrastructure network planned to link Europe and Asia, is one of Beijing's largest economic programs. More than 100 countries are involved, and one of the new trade routes ends here.

Duisburg, which has the world's biggest inland port, is crucial to the BRI. The port boasts eight container terminals where cargo is transshipped for onward transport throughout Europe. Trade with China is growing: Every week, 35 freight trains run between Duisburg and China.

"We serve about a dozen Chinese cities and provinces," says Erich Staake, the head Duisburg's port, who hopes this "will give us an opportunity to grow further." Staake explains that about a third of all trade between Europe and China already goes through Duisburg.

But so far, China benefits far more from the arrangement. Right now, for every three containers of goods sent to Europe via Duisburg, just one container is sent eastwards. China, in other words, remains a major exporter.

Read more: Trump's EU trade dilemma: United against China or alone against the world?

Cultural differences

Thomas Pattloch, a lawyer who advises German companies on how to do business with their Chinese partners, warns that "Germans are extremely naive when negotiating with the Chinese."

Pattloch says "they tend to be underprepared, unlike their counterparts. And they totally underestimate the way the Chinese negotiate, which is unique to their culture and lifestyle."

Duisburg's China representative Pflug is aware of this danger, but stresses that "so far the Chinese have proved themselves to be fair business partners, and we are treated as equals." However, he admits much of China's domestic market remains off limits to European exporters.

Pattloch, too, thinks both sides could establish great business partnerships, adding that despite "cultural particularities, many business negotiations follow an established pattern." He warns, however that German businesses should be cautious about issues such as data security and telecommunications.

  • 300 Jahre Duisburger Hafen

    Port of Duisburg turns 300

    Trading place of global significance

    What started out as a small reloading point on the Rhine is today Germany's biggest inland port, handling 130 million tons of cargo every year and ranking Duisport among the 40 busiest harbors worldwide - seaports included. Trading extends as far as to the growth markets of Asia.

  • 300 Jahre Duisburger Hafen

    Port of Duisburg turns 300

    Expansion drive

    Over the centuries, the port grew bigger and bigger, spreading beyond Ruhrort and into neighboring Duisburg. Eventually Duisburg absorbed Ruhrort. Quite to the chagrin of Ruhrorters, the port changed its name too. And Duisport continues enlarging. On the 40-hectare (99-acre) site of a former paper factory, new logistics firms plan to set up shop.

  • 300 Jahre Duisburger Hafen

    Port of Duisburg turns 300

    The olden days

    Scenes from bygone days, like in this picture dating to the 1920s, show that the port mainly used to handle iron ore, coal and building materials at the time. Situated in Germany's former Ruhr Valley industrial heartland, it was a pivotal lifeline for industry.

  • 300 Jahre Duisburger Hafen

    Port of Duisburg turns 300

    Rising from the ashes of World War II

    Flourishing business in the 1930s, however, came to an abrupt standstill as the Second World War broke out, Aerial bombardments left docks and warehouses in ruins. What's come to be known as the German economic miracle of the 1950s briefly reinvigorated port activity before the decline of the German steel and coal industry hit the whole region in the 1960s.

  • 300 Jahre Duisburger Hafen

    Port of Duisburg turns 300

    Duisburg's engine of growth

    Adapting to the change with a new focus on global trade, operators Duisport Group have transformed the company, making it a healthy medium-seized business that generates 210 million euros ($234 million) in revenues. For Duisburg the port is vital, providing jobs for more than a thousand people and tax income for the struggling municipality.

  • 300 Jahre Duisburger Hafen

    Port of Duisburg turns 300

    Loads of coal… but from overseas

    Surprisingly, coal has remained the main commodity shipped through Duisport. But today its no longer extracted from the Ruhr valley mines, but comes from as far away as Australia and China, arriving on barges from Rotterdam seaport. The last Duisburg coal mine shut down a few years ago, although its former customers - the steelworks of ThyssenKrupp and ArcelorMittal - are still in operation.

  • 300 Jahre Duisburger Hafen

    Port of Duisburg turns 300

    From scrap metal to high tech

    These days, up to 45,000 jobs are linked to the port's activities. In 21 docks and eight container terminals, about 3.4 million containers are shipped every year, making Duisport a beneficiary of growing global trade. There's nothing the port cannot handle, from electronic waste to high-tech gadgets made in Asia.

  • 300 Jahre Duisburger Hafen

    Port of Duisburg turns 300

    A family at the heart of Ruhrort

    Ruhrort is also home of Haniel Group - a holding company run by the Haniel family, who made its fortune from coal and steel, but diversified its business to include holdings such as German retail group Metro and many others today. There is hardly any other family that has left as much a mark on Ruhrort as this.

  • 300 Jahre Duisburger Hafen

    Port of Duisburg turns 300

    Port trips as tourism magnet

    Tourists from all over the world flock to Duisport, seeking to go on one of the famous boat trips through the docklands. They start off at the Ruhrort Schifferbörse - Shippers' Exchange - meandering through 25 kilometers (15 miles) of waterways along docks as well as old and new industrial architecture.

  • 300 Jahre Duisburger Hafen

    Port of Duisburg turns 300

    Historic towers show the way

    The twin towers sitting at the entrance of the Friedrich Ebert bridge have long been landmarks for Ruhrort and its port. The bridge links Ruhrort with another Duisburg district, Homberg. Built in 1907, the towers have welcomed ships into the port for more than a hundred years, while also providing housing for the harbor master.

  • 300 Jahre Duisburger Hafen

    Port of Duisburg turns 300

    London parallels

    Situated in the center of Duisburg, the Inner Harbor was long an industrial wasteland until 1994, when British architect Norman Foster and other urban planners redeveloped the site following the pattern set by London's revived Docklands. Today, Duisburg Inner Harbor is a trendy downtown area, boasting upscale restaurants and business locations and inviting tourists to go shopping.

    Author: Carsten Grün / uhe


Can Huawei be trusted?

Duisburg aims to develop its smart city infrastructure, in part with 5G technology from Huawei. But the Chinese tech giant has in recent weeks been blacklisted by the US, which accuses it of sharing data with China's secret service, and Duisburg has been criticized for its choice.

But Martin Murrack, who heads Duisburg's digitalization department, is eager to strike a moderate tone. "Huawei is just one of several companies we are partnering with for our smart city program," he says. "We have not struck an exclusive deal; we are not obliged to use Huawei's services." Murrack is adamant that nobody's data will be shared with the Chinese tech company, as it is stored on a local server.

In fact, Murrack would much rather leave global politics to Germany's government, saying "it's not our place to comment on international affairs. And if the government decides a company can no longer be trusted, we will of course comply with that."

"Lately, mistrust has grown tremendously between the East and West," says business adviser Pattloch. "We will have to impose more checks when personal data is being processed, because it's clear companies like Huawei cannot refuse demands made by the Chinese state."

And yet, many locals still believe they can trust their Asian business partners. After all, Duisburg's economy can use all the help it can get.

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

China's New Silk Road faces resistance from India, partners

The highly ambitious Belt and Road Initiative promises to fortify China as an economic superpower. But negotiations around the Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar Economic Corridor are proving contentious. (02.06.2018)  

Can the EU control China's connectivity in Europe?

As China expands its trade and network infrastructure in Europe, the EU has proposed a strategy to keep Brussels "in the driver's seat." DW talks with Mathieu Duchâtel from the European Council on Foreign Relations. (28.09.2018)  

Donald Trump's EU trade dilemma: United against China or alone against the world?

Ahead of another tariff exemption deadline, Washington's European allies have been telling President Donald Trump that his trade threats are misguided and the real focus should be on China. Will he get the message? (30.05.2018)  

Sieren's China: Donald Trump's Huawei firewall

China's IT companies have only been able to grow so fast because their US rivals weren't allowed a look in. DW's Frank Sieren writes that Donald Trump's Huawei ban is an understandable, but shortsighted, response. (23.05.2019)  

EU fears divisions as China woos Eastern European nations

As the world prepares to tackle trade tensions and tit-for-tat tariffs, the summit between leaders of China and Central and Eastern European nations offers a chance for Beijing to present itself as a free trade champion. (05.07.2018)  

US issues Huawei a temporary reprieve

The Trump administration has eased some trade restrictions on Huawei, allowing the Chinese tech giant to continue doing business with US firms for another 90 days. Huawei's founder has warned conflict is "inevitable." (21.05.2019)  

China's Xi hails $64 billion in new Belt and Road deals

Xi Jinping raised a glass to his signature foreign policy project at a Belt and Road conference in Beijing. While some countries fear that China is using the initiative for strategic gain, others are flocking to join it. (27.04.2019)  

British board finds security flaws in Huawei 5G networks

The Chinese telecom giant Huawei has been criticized for software security failures by a British oversight board. However, the report stopped short of blaming Chinese state interference for the engineering defects. (29.03.2019)  

Port of Duisburg turns 300

When in 1716 councilors in the western German town of Ruhrort decided to build an inland port, it was a smart business move. "Duisport," as it's called today, has become a hub of global trade and a key logistics center. (23.09.2016)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Duisburg: New Silk Road destination  

Related content

DW Business – Europe & America 14.06.2019

US-China trade war fears weigh on markets - Bayer announce €5bn investment in new weedkiller - Scientists find alternative to emissions-heavy fuel

USA Chinesische Touristen in Washington

US loses billions as Chinese tourists stay away over trade war 13.06.2019

The number of arrivals from China to the US fell last year for the first time in 15 years. The Chinese are the world's highest-spending foreign visitors and their tourism dollar is sorely missed.

DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe 12.06.2019

Blacklist Worries: No end in sight in trade conflict - Insect Investment: Dutch company grows insects for animal feed

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Germany

Trump's troop talk again rattles Germany's security assumptions

Germany records significant drop in weapons exports in 2018

Germany's 'gay' Paragraph 175 abolished 25 years ago

Germany: Gay conversion 'therapy' ban presented