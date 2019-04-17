 In Croatia, EU border guards use ′a little bit of force′ | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 14.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

In Croatia, EU border guards use 'a little bit of force'

Croatia has consistently denied illegally deporting refugees to neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina. But in a recent TV interview, the Croatian president admitted border guards were forcing migrants back over the border.

Refugees in Bosnia, on the way to the Croatian border (DW/A. Kamber)

Croatia, a member of the European Union since 2013, is aiming to join the border-free Schengen area. But it has become increasingly clear to what lengths the government will go so Croatians can enjoy this freedom of movement.

Over the past year, many refugees trying to cross into the EU through unofficial border crossings between Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina have reported of brutal treatment by Croatian border police. Media reports have shown refugees — including children — with wounds they say were inflicted by police.

Most Croatian media outlets have ignored these reports of incidents taking place less than 150 kilometers (about 90 miles) from the capital, Zagreb. And the Interior Ministry has rejected reports of ill-treatment of refugees along the border, denying border police have been carrying out so-called push-backs.

Denial in Zagreb, silence in Brussels

Amnesty International has called out the silence of EU officials. "By prioritizing border control over compliance with international law, European governments are not just turning a blind eye to vicious assaults by the Croatian police, but also funding their activities," the human rights organization said in a statement in March.

But ever since Swiss broadcaster SRF showed footage of illegal deportations on the Croatian-Bosnian border in May, it has become increasingly difficult for Croatian authorities to conceal these incidents.

Yet, early this month, Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic continued to downplay the actions of border police. "When someone travels through this difficult terrain, it's normal for them to get scrapes, bruises and injuries," she told local journalists during a visit to the border. "Next time you hear stories about the brutality of our police officers, you should think twice. They are not violent, I can guarantee that."

Grabar-Kitarovic insisted that police were not pushing refugees back over the border, claiming the people trying to cross into the EU weren't refugees anyway, but simply economic migrants.

An activist shows a photo of a refugee on the border with Croatia with extensive bruising (picture-alliance/P. Macek)

Croatia's president has tried to downplay reports of bruises and injuries

'A little bit of force is needed'

But a few days later, while speaking with SRF during a visit to Switzerland, the president ended up confirming exactly what Croatian politicians have been denying for months, essentially admitting that Croatian police have been carrying out push-backs.

"I have spoken with the interior minister, the chief of police and officers on the ground, and they assured me they have not been using excessive force," said Grabar-Kitarovic, as the camera was running. "Of course, a little bit of force is needed when doing push-backs."

Jelena Sesar, a researcher at Amnesty International, told DW that she found the president's statement "shocking."

"Under international law and EU law, collective evictions and push-backs are always illegal," she said.

Watch video 05:23

New refugee crisis looms

Sesar said it was scandalous that the Croatian president was trying to present push-backs as a legal measure, and justifying "a little bit of force." Amnesty International has called on the European Commission to put pressure on Croatia to end its border tactics.

In response to a request for more information on Grabar-Kitarovic's comments, the European Commission said it had no comment to make.

A year ago, it was already clear that Croatia intended to take its new role as the EU's border guard seriously. During a visit to Berlin in June 2018, Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic proudly proclaimed that "Croatia…has the strongest border police in this part of Europe." In return, he campaigned for his country to become a member of the Schengen Zone.

  • default

    'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

    Forced removals

    It's estimated that 8,000 refugees live in Bihac. The camps are overcrowded and every day there is talk of burglaries. There was a stabbing in front of the kindergarten. Next to Camp Bira, there were about 500 people not registered with the International Organization for Migration (IOM). In mid-June police picked them up and drove them to a site called Vucjak.

  • default

    'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

    800 people living on garbage

    Within a few days, police continued to bring more refugees to Vucjak — a site that was the city's garbage dump for decades. It was covered with soil and then flattened. Local residents say it is omitting methane gas. Apart from the putrid stench, there are only three tents and some drinking water tanks. No toilets, no showers, no electricity, no paramedics.

  • default

    'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

    Red Cross hopes for relief workers

    Local Red Cross workers from Bihac say that neither the government in Sarajevo nor the IOM are giving them any funds to look after the refugees or buy medical supplies. The IOM staff stopped by briefly but did nothing. They then made a plea to the people of Bihac to donate food.

  • default

    'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

    Eating in filth

    Those at the camp receive paltry soup and bread twice a day from the Red Cross. There is no electricity, no toilets, no showers, and no way to wash clothing. Almost everyone has skin rashes, open or purulent wounds, and their legs and feet are bloodied. There are no doctors. Red Cross medics say they have inadequate supplies to provide relief.

  • default

    'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

    Medical emergency

    Abdul Rahim Bilal screamed in pain as he was unloaded from a police van. Shortly afterward he became unresponsive and lay in the dirt with his hands on his appendix. The bus drove off. After desperate calls for help, another policeman called an ambulance which took half an hour to arrive. According to the hospital, he was released three days later.

  • default

    'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

    Stories of war

    Most in the camp are young men from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Syria; some are also from India, Egypt and Gaza. The refugees in Vucjak have been making their way to Europe for at least 10 weeks, some even up to three years. They speak of the war in Syria, terrorist attacks and police violence in Pakistan and air raids in Gaza.

  • default

    'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

    No strength left

    Jouma Al Hamid was in an Assad prison in Syria. He comes from the Idlib area. He's been on the road for three years and spent one year in Camp Moria on Lesbos. "I can't take it anymore," says the 26-year-old. "I just want to live in a house, that's all. I'm frightened, by the police, by criminal gang lords here." People smugglers charge €3,000 ($3,400) but he does not have it.

  • default

    'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

    Without rights

    Hassan Ali was forcibly removed from Camp Bira to Vucjak by police despite being registered as a migrant at IOM and having a place in the camp. They gave him no explanation: "The police arrested me in town. When I showed my IOM card and said I was in Bira, they said if I say that again they will beat me. Then they brought me here. I don't know why."

  • default

    'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

    Being a child at the garbage dump

    The youngest refugee at former-garbage dump campsite is 12 years old. He actually should be at Camp Bira, or in one of the hotels where women and children are accommodated but the police picked him up and brought him to Vucjak. His only possessions are the clothes he is wearing.

  • default

    'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

    'This is not camp'

    The people here are crying out to be heard. With a paper and a marker, a woman from a French human rights organization helped them write a legible sign, in a desperate attempt to get help.

  • default

    'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

    The EU knows everything

    The European Union can't deny that they know what the situation is like here. Two EUFOR soldiers were in Vucjak and witnessed everything. They will have reported to their headquarters. This situation is strongly reminiscent of the war in Bosnia. Bihac was a "UN protection zone," but only on paper. UN observers were here and they didn't do anything. Just like EUFOR.

    Author: Dirk Planert (Bihac)


Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Held back from EU by Croatia, refugees stuck in Bosnia

Officials near Bosnia's border with Croatia feel abandoned by the federal government and the international community. With shelters bursting at the seams with people trapped in limbo, they're taking drastic measures. (22.06.2019)  

Croatia denies rights violations ahead of Merkel visit

The chancellor and the German center-right candidate for the top EU post head to the Balkans before the European Parliament elections. Croatia plays an important role in keeping displaced people at the EU's periphery. (17.05.2019)  

Croatia denies police abuse of migrants at Bosnia border

Croatian authorities have denied a report that police are illegally pushing migrants back into neighboring Bosnia. Migrants are struggling to survive in makeshift camps as winter sets in and temperatures plunge. (17.12.2018)  

Croatia police accused of abusing refugees

International aid organizations have reported that Croatian police are using violence to push refugees back into neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina. Croatian authorities deny the accusations. (16.08.2018)  

EU 'complicit' in migrant abuse on Croatia-Bosnia border: Amnesty International

A rights group has accused EU governments of "fueling a growing humanitarian crisis" on the bloc's border with Bosnia. Many of the migrants stuck there face dire living conditions. (13.03.2019)  

'Inhumane conditions' at Bosnian refugee camp in Vucjak

Within eyeshot of the Bosnian-Croatian border, thousands of refugees are camping in squalor on a former garbage site. Their supplies are scarce. Photographer Dirk Planert was among them. (01.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

New refugee crisis looms  

Related content

Symbolbild Frontex

European Parliament calls for more EU border guards 17.04.2019

The European Parliament has called for an expansion of the EU's border protection authority. However, concerns over jurisdiction are giving many member states reason for pause.

Migranten in Bosnien an der Grenze zu Kroatien

Croatia denies rights violations ahead of Merkel visit 17.05.2019

The chancellor and the German center-right candidate for the top EU post head to the Balkans before the European Parliament elections. Croatia plays an important role in keeping displaced people at the EU's periphery.

Griechenland Flüchtlinge verlassen Flüchtlingscamp bei Diavata

Refugees face violence, abuse on Europe's new Balkan route 15.04.2019

It has become increasingly difficult for refugees to make their way from Greece to Central Europe. But in the face of police violence and the risk of arrest, thousands still embark on the dangerous journey.

Advertisement

Europe

Turkey urges Greek Cypriots to accept oil drilling plan

Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili: 'We are used to tension with Russia'

EU should charter migrant flights, says Italian FM

France: Bastille Day parade showcases European military cooperation