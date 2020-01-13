 In Costa Rica, butterfly breeders protect the forest | Global Ideas | DW | 16.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

In Costa Rica, butterfly breeders protect the forest

Butterfly breeding schemes in wildlife-rich Costa Rica aim to bring cash to local communities and protect forest habitats by exporting "ambassadors of beauty" to the rest of the world.

Watch video 06:10

Costa Rica: Breeding butterflies for the world

Just a few years ago, Jenny Viquez had to quit her office job because of serious back problems. Now, the Costa Rican spends her days searching for butterfly eggs and caterpillars on her family finca near the country's capital, San Jose.

The Viquezs are now among 400 families who make a living from breeding the creatures for export in Costa Rica, a biodiversity hotspot home to more than 15,000 species of butterfly and moth, according to entomologist Ricardo Murillo.

The butterflies are bred sustainably and to strict environmental standards, according toCosta Rica Entomological Supply, one of the companies involved. They usually go to botanical gardens and butterfly exhibits in places like the US and Europe.

Families involved in breeding butterflies often come from poorer rural communities in the Latin American country and can earn a decent income with the work, while at the same time, protecting the forest and lush habitats in which the insects dwell.

A film by Anna Marie Goretzki

DW recommends

My favorite - The Monarch butterfly

The butterflies have always been part of our culture, says Gloria Fermina Tavera Alonso, director of the Biosphere Reserve of the Monarch butterfly. (13.04.2015)  

WWW links

Butterfly Farm

Audios and videos on the topic

Costa Rica: Breeding butterflies for the world  

Related content

Nordeney

Mudflats, mangroves and marshes — the great coastal protectors 13.01.2020

As sea levels rise, the planet's natural bulwarks against the ocean could help protect the coastline. But these very habitats are also under threat.

DW Global Ideas Lernpaket #5 Bestäuber (Pictureteaser)

Pollinators under threat 19.12.2019

More and more pollinators around the world are vanishing. That's a threat to biodiversity as well as our food security. What can we do to protect bees, flies, butterflies and other pollinating creatures?

Symbolbild Klima 2019

2019: The year of climate consciousness 27.12.2019

Wildfires across the world, Arctic ice rapidly melting, seas rising, habitat loss — 2019 bore bad news for the climate. But it was also the year millions of people were galvanized into action.

Advertisement

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  