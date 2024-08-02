  1. Skip to content
In Africa, female podcasters making their voices heard

Edith Kimani in Nairobi
February 8, 2024

Podcasting is on the rise in Africa, providing content creators with new opportunities and freedom to get their voices heard. And women are forging their own path on the podcasting scene, as DW's Edith Kimani reports from Nairobi, Kenya.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cCUW
