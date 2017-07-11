Impeachment trial: Ban Trump from office or prepare for violence, Democrats say

Democrats wrapped up their arguments in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, emphasizing that Trump's words and actions incited a violent mob that stormed the US Capitol on January 6.

Impeachment managers used their final eight hours of argumentation to make the case that Trump did nothing to stop the attack, and argued that the Senate needs to convict Trump to keep him from ever holding office again.

"This pro-Trump insurrection did not spring out of thin air," said head Democratic impeachment manager Jaimie Raskin. "This was not the first time Donald Trump had inflamed and incited a mob," he said.

Raskin asked lawmakers in the Senate whether they "believed" that Trump would stop "inciting violence" to get his way if he was ever allowed back in the White House.

"Would you bet the future of your democracy on that?" he said.

Trump 'invited' Capitol mob

Colorado Representative Diana DeGette said the mob believed they were following Trump's orders.

"This was not a hidden crime, the president told them to be there ... they actually believed they would face no punishment," she said, adding that Trump's attorneys have tried to portray the mob as acting independently.

"He invited them with clear orders: fight to stop the certification in congress by any means necessary," she said.

DeGette's statements were accompanied by footage of Trump supporters attempting to break through police barriers shouting "we were invited here by the president of the United States."

The impeachment managers have already showed several video recordings depicting the physical and mental harm wrought by Trump's supporters.

During yesterday's proceedings, new security footage from the Capitol showed how lawmakers fled an out-of-control mob, while Democrats emphasized that the rioters intended to kill or injure those who opposed Trump's attempts to overturn the election.

Trump's attorneys will launch their case on Friday at the latest.

'The world is watching'

Texas Representative Joaquin Castro spoke about the damage the Capitol riot caused to US national security and the country's international reputation.

"Every foreign adversary saw that this Capitol can be overtaken … we exposed a huge vulnerability," said Castro, adding that Trump "failed to take any action to defend us."

Castro also said that Trump's "incitement of the insurrection" helped Russia and China. Beijing has since compared Hong Kong's struggle for democracy with the violent insurrection in Washington, while Russian officials spoke of a "rock bottom" for democracy.

Failure to convict Trump would "forfeit the power" of the US as an international "example on the rule of law and human rights," Castro said.

"The world is watching us … wondering whether the rule of law will prevail over mob rule," said Castro.

Michigan attack was 'rehearsal'

Impeachment manager Raskin pointed to the April 30th attack on the Michigan state house by right-wing extremists, saying that the attack on the US Capitol attack had followed the same pattern.

The Michigan mob was a "state-level dress rehearsal" for the attack on the Capitol and a "preview of the coming insurrection."

Thirteen members of the mob were later charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government.

Biden speaks about footage

President Joe Biden said Thursday that Wednesday's graphic security footage could have changed the minds of some Republican Senators, many of whom have already indicated they will not convict Trump for "incitement of insurrection."

"I think the Senate has a very important job to complete, and I think — my guess is — some minds may be changed, but I don't know," Biden said at the White House.

The US President has kept his distance from the impeachment trial and has not weighed in on the proceedings. He said Thursday he has not watched any of the hearing live, but had seen news coverage.

Biden has said the US "needs to move on" and aides say he will address the proceedings after the Senate reaches a verdict.

wmr/dj (AP, Reuters, AFP)