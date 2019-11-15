 Impeachment inquiry: Trump takes aim at former ambassador during hearing | News | DW | 15.11.2019

News

Impeachment inquiry: Trump takes aim at former ambassador during hearing

Marie Yovanovitch testified she felt a "big threat" when she was ousted from her post as the US ambassador to Ukraine. Trump tweeted about the ambassador during the hearing, sparking accusations of witness intimidation.

Former US ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testifies in an impeachment hearing against US President Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A.Harnik)

Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testified about being suddenly removed from her post on Friday during the second day of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump.

During her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, Trump went after the career diplomat and her record on Twitter.

"Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go?" he wrote, adding: "It is a US President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors."

The Democratic chairman of the committee, Adam Schiff, read Trump's remarks out to Yovanovitch during the hearing, asking about her response.

"I can't speak to what the president is trying to do, but I think the effect is to be intimidating," she said.

Schiff then replied that he believed the president's tweet could be seen as an act of witness intimidation.

The testimony so far:

  • Yovanovitch described a "smear campaign" against her led by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and the president's son, Donald Trump Jr.
  • She said that her removal played into the hands of "shady interests the world over" who have learned how to remove a US ambassador "who does not give them what they want."
  • "These events should concern everyone in this room,'' she said.

Why is Yovanovitch testifying?

Yovanovitch was abruptly removed as the US ambassador to Ukraine in May this year, an event that is one of several events at the center of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

The Democrats allege Trump used his office to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to help him politically — threatening to withhold military aid amid Ukraine's domestic conflict during a phone call in July.

Democrats have argued that removing Yovanovitch, who was known for her anti-corruption record, was part of a plan by the White House to persuade Ukraine to launch an investigation into one of Trump's political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden.

rs/msh  (AP, Reuters, dpa)

