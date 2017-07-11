IMF will decide on Kristalina Georgieva's future 'very soon'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it will decide "very soon" whether Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will be allowed to keep her job.

The institution's executive board adjourned its meeting without taking a decision on Friday, saying that it would seek more information on allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to manipulate data to benefit China in her previous role.

The board said that it has made "significant progress" in its assessment of the case but agreed "to request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter."

Georgieva has denied any wrongdoing amid calls that she should resign from her position at the IMF.

More to follow...