IMF will decide on Kristalina Georgieva's future 'very soon'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it will decide "very soon" whether Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will be allowed to keep her job.

The institution's executive board adjourned its meeting without taking a decision on Friday, saying that it would seek more information on allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to manipulate data to benefit China in her previous role.

The board said that it has made "significant progress" in its assessment of the case but agreed "to request more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter."

Georgieva served as chief executive officer of the World Bank from January 2017 to September 2019, before taking the top job at the IMF, succeeding Christine Lagarde, who is now head of the European Central Bank.

What are the allegations against Georgieva?

The allegations of data-rigging come from a review conducted by the WillimerHale law firm.

It accused that Georgieva pressured World Bank economists to improve China's ranking in 2018.

At the time, Georgieva and other officials were trying to persuade China to support a boost in the World Bank's funding resources.

The accusations triggered calls for her to step down from her position at the IMF.

Georgieva, however, has denied any wrongdoing and called the accusations "outrageous and untrue" and said some of her statements were taken out of context by WilmerHale.

