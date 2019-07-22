 IMF warns of trade tensions in global outlook downgrade | News | DW | 23.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

IMF warns of trade tensions in global outlook downgrade

With uncertainty on the horizon, the IMF has downgraded its outlook for the world's economic output. It warned that US tariffs on European cars, a no-deal Brexit or a trade war with China could tank the global economy.

Shanghai skyline at dusk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday downgraded its global growth outlook, citing trade tensions between the two largest economies.

The organization said it expects the world economy to expand by a "sluggish" 3.2% in 2019 after it expanded by 3.6% in 2018.

"The projected growth pickup in 2020 is precarious," the IMF said, noting that that an ongoing trade conflict between the US and China has dragged down growth for the global economy.

Read more: Opinion: Europe, not Donald Trump, holds the cards on trade 

For China, the "negative effects of escalating tariffs and weakening external demand have added pressure" on its economy. The US, which received a modest boost in the outlook, is on track to slow from 2.9% GDP growth in 2018 to 2.6% in 2019.

The IMF urged countries to take steps to resolve trade disputes and strengthen systems for international trade.

Read more: 2019: The year after peak global growth

Watch video 01:12

German minister: EU could drop US car tariffs

EU in the crosshairs

The organization also identified US tariffs on European products, including threatened tariffs on cars, as having a destabilizing effect. Last year, Washington slapped tariffs on European steel and aluminum, triggering retaliatory tariffs on some American products exported to the EU. 

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on European vehicles, in a move that would particularly hurt German automakers.

There are an abundance of "potential triggers" that could further drag down the global economy, including auto tariffs, a no-deal Brexit and high debt levels, it added.

Germany's economy is expected to grow by 0.7% this year before picking up in 2020 with a projected 1.7% increase, the IMF said.

Read more: US begins investigation of France's planned tax on tech giants 

  • Solar panels (picture-alliance/dpa/Construction Photography/Photosh)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Solar panels and washing machines

    The first round of tariffs in 2018 were on all imported washing machines and solar panels — not just those from China. A study by economists from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Columbia University, and Princeton University found that the burden of Trump's tariffs — including taxes on steel, aluminum, solar panels falls entirely on US consumers and businesses who buy imported products.

  • Signs with the US flag and Chinese flag

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    China hike

    On Friday May 10, 2019 President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on $200 billion (€178 billion) worth of Chinese goods. The move rasied tariffs from 10% to 25% on a range of consumer products, including cell phone, computers and toys. China's Commerce Ministry said it "deeply regrets" the US decision.

  • EU and US flags (Imago/Ralph Peters)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    Issues with the EU

    In April 2019, the United States said it wanted to put tariffs on $11.2 billion worth of goods from the EU. The list includes helicopters and aircraft from Airbus as well as European exports like: famous cheeses like Stilton, Roquefort and Gouda, wines and oysters, ceramics, knives and pajamas.

  • Harley Davidson showroom in Long Beach, California (Getty Images/AFP/M. Ralston)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    EU fights back

    The EU imposed import duties of 25% on a $2.8 billion range of imports from the United States in retaliation for US tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Targeted US products include Harley-Davidson motorcycles, bourbon, peanuts, blue jeans, steel and aluminum.

  • A toy Mercedes on a US dollar (picture alliance/dpa)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    European automakers next?

    May 17, 2019 is the deadline for President Trump to decide on imposing tariffs on vehicle imports from the EU. According to diplomats, Germany, whose exports of cars and parts to the United States are more than half the EU total, wants to press ahead with talks to ward off tariffs on automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes and BMW.

  • Indian and American flags on a conference table (Getty Images/AFP/R. Schmidt)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    India not exempt

    India, the world's biggest buyer of US almonds, on June 21, 2018 raised import duties on the nuts by 20% and increased tariffs on a range of other farm products and US iron and steel, in retaliation for US tariffs on Indian steel. Trump said last month that he would end preferential trade treatment for India, which would result in US tariffs on up to $5.6 billion of imports from India.

  • US, Canadian and Mexican flags (Reuters/E. Garrido)

    Trump's tariffs and who they target

    North American neighbors in tariff spat

    Mexico on June 5, 2018 imposed tariffs of up to 25% on American steel, pork, cheese, apples, potatoes and bourbon, in retaliation for US tariffs on Mexican metals. While to the north, Canada on July 1 imposed tariffs on $12.6 billion worth of U.S. goods, including steel, aluminum, coffee, ketchup and bourbon whiskey in retaliation for US tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum.


ls/amp (AFP, AP)

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Opinion: Europe, not Donald Trump, holds the cards on trade

The EU and four South American countries have signed a milestone trade agreement. It's a clear signal to the US president about the importance of free trade, writes DW's Bernd Riegert. (29.06.2019)  

2019: The year after peak global growth

Over nearly 10 years, the world economy has been growing by a moderate but steady clip. In 2019 though, risks such as Brexit, trade wars and higher interest rates could spell the end to an unprecedented economic boom. (24.12.2018)  

US begins investigation of France's planned tax on tech giants

Washington has said it is "very concerned" regarding the proposals coming from Paris to tax digital services. President Trump's administration has argued that the French tariffs are unfairly targeting US firms. (11.07.2019)  

As US tariffs go into effect, Europe, Canada and Mexico strike back

The European Union and Canada have challenged the US steel and aluminum tariffs at the World Trade Organization. Canada and Mexico have also announced retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars worth of US goods. (01.06.2018)  

Trump delays tariff decision on European and Japanese autos for 6 months

The president had previously threatened to raise import tariffs on foreign cars as a matter of national security on May 18. It was announced that the decision over the hikes will be delayed for 180 days. (17.05.2019)  

China's GDP growth slumps to 27-year low amid trade war with US

China's second-quarter growth has slowed to 6.2%, its weakest rate in almost three decades. The figure reflects trade pressure from the US and weakening global demand. (15.07.2019)  

Trump's tariffs and who they target

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted that the tariffs he has imposed on trading partners are a financial windfall but, research shows it is Americans who bear the brunt of the impact. DW has an overview. (10.05.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

German minister: EU could drop US car tariffs  

Related content

China Stahlindustrie Arbeiter

Double whammy for EU as China slaps anti-dumping tax on stainless steel 22.07.2019

China plans to impose an anti-dumping tax on some stainless steel imports from the European Union and three Asian countries. For the 28-nation bloc, the move is more than just a key export market for steel being at risk.

Symbolbild USA China Handel

China's GDP growth slumps to 27-year low amid trade war with US 15.07.2019

China's second-quarter growth has slowed to 6.2%, its weakest rate in almost three decades. The figure reflects trade pressure from the US and weakening global demand.

DW Business Asia Sendungslogo

DW Business - Asia 22.07.2019

China launches STAR tech stock market - German minister: EU ready to scrap US car tariffs

Advertisement