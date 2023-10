After two and a half years in ISIS captivity, Imad and his Yazidi family were released. They took shelter in a displaced persons' camp in northern Iraq. But their suffering was far from over.

Not yet five, Imad has spent over half his life enduring terror and abuse. His behavior is aggressive and he can only speak Arabic, while his family speaks Kurmanji Kurdish. This poignant film accompanies the little boy on his hard road to recovery and illustrates in painful detail the lasting effects of systematic torture. The family’s experience is shared by thousands of Yazidis.