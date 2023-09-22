  1. Skip to content
Imad’s Childhood

September 22, 2023

After two and a half years in ISIS captivity, Imad and his Yazidi family were released. They took shelter in a displaced persons' camp in northern Iraq. But their suffering was far from over.

Imad's Childhood
Image: Journeyman
Image: Journeyman
Image: Journeyman

Not yet five, Imad has spent over half his life enduring terror and abuse. His behavior is aggressive and he can only speak Arabic, while his family speaks Kurmanji Kurdish. This poignant film accompanies the little boy on his hard road to recovery and illustrates in painful detail the lasting effects of systematic torture. The family’s experience is shared by thousands of Yazidis.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

FRI 13.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 13.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 13.10.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 14.10.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 15.10.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 16.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 18.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 16.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

In this 2019 file photo, Russian helicopters and a Russian warship are pictured during a military parade in Sevastopol
Live

Ukraine updates: Russia's Crimea navy headquarters attacked

ConflictsSeptember 22, 2023
