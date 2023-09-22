Imad’s Childhood
Not yet five, Imad has spent over half his life enduring terror and abuse. His behavior is aggressive and he can only speak Arabic, while his family speaks Kurmanji Kurdish. This poignant film accompanies the little boy on his hard road to recovery and illustrates in painful detail the lasting effects of systematic torture. The family’s experience is shared by thousands of Yazidis.
Broadcasting Hours:
DW English
FRI 13.10.2023 – 01:15 UTC
FRI 13.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
FRI 13.10.2023 – 18:15 UTC
SAT 14.10.2023 – 13:15 UTC
SUN 15.10.2023 – 19:15 UTC
MON 16.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
WED 18.10.2023 – 12:15 UTC
Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4
DW Deutsch+
MON 16.10.2023 – 09:15 UTC
Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3