Illegal mining — a threat to Africa's future

Illegal small-scale gold mining, or "galamsey", is devastating Ghana's environment and harming its people. Despite the government's promises to end it, the operations continue. The practice is widespread in Africa.

Millions of people in Ghana are facing the dangerous consequences of illegal gold mining. The practice, known locally as "galamsey", has led to widespread environmental degradation, particularly in rural communities.

Despite a national outcry, illegal mining persists, undermining Ghana's agricultural potential and public health. Rivers are contaminated with toxic chemicals. Both locals and foreigners are involved in the business of galamsey.

President Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to end "galamsey" upon taking office in 2017. But despite several government initiatives, enforcement remains weak. Activists in affected communities are seeking immediate action.

A group of illegal gold panners pictured at work in Kibi, Ghana in 2017 Image: Cristina Aldehuela/AFP/Getty Images

Impact felt by pregnant mothers

Ghanaian forensic pathologist Prof. Paul Poku Sampene Ossei advocates for a complete ban on all forms of small-scale mining. Research by his team shows the damage caused by illegal mining has gone from "bad to worse", he has told media in Ghana.

In the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai district, an illegal mining hub in western Ghana, his team detected the presence of heavy metals such as cyanide, arsenic, and mercury in the placentas of pregnant women, which led to babies with birth defects.

This finding supports other published studies on the connection between illegal mining and birth defects.

Erastus Asare Donkor, an investigative and environmental journalist in Ghana, told DW that nearly every major river across the country is highly polluted and contaminated.

Ghana Water Resources Commission data shows water turbidity levels of between 500 NTU (nephelometric turbidity units) of 14,000 were recorded. Water turbidity measures how clear or cloudy the water is — high turbidity means its murky or cloudy, with lots of particles. The recommended level for drinking water should not acceed 5 NTU.

Donkor pointed out that when you look at Ghana's polluted rivers, "there is a great impact on livelihoods, on climate, health and agriculture which is affecting poverty levels across the galamsey belt or rural communities."

Who are the illegal miners?

Donkor who has reported extensively on "galamsey" in Ghana, told DW that government task forces set up over the years to combat illegal mining have proven ineffective, largely because those in power are involved.

The Ghanaian journalist explained that he has observed "politically exposed persons and people in government" engaged in mining activities within forest reserves. When military personnel are deployed to these sites, they are often redirected by government officials, preventing them from fulfilling their mandate.

"The involvement of political actors, people in government, and influential figures is the main reason they have been unable to stop this," Donkor said.

Illegal mining is widespread in South Africa, and foreign nationals, politicians and influential people are driving the activities too, Enoch Randy Aikins, an analyst with the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), told DW.

Highly placed individuals are financing it by providing the heavy equipment being used in some areas, Aikins said.

"Of course, there are maybe community people who have also seen that because of the failure of the government or policy to crackdown on these people, they might also want to go into it and do it by themselves. But largely the problem is driven by large interests and people who are influential in society," he said.

Aikins believes that the only way to stop the practice is by addressing it from top level. "It must start with people who are in government and influential and once those whips are cracked then the citizens will know that the government means business and they will take heed to whatever measures that are being put in place."

In the past, Ghana has cracked down on illegal gold mining. In 2022, Chinese national En "Aisha” Huang was sentenced for her role in the sector. But many believe that more still needs to be done.

An Africa-wide problem

Illegal small-scale gold and diamond miners, or "zama zamas", frequently occupy both closed and active mines in South Africa. According to the government, the practice has made a considerable dent in economy. An estimated 70 billion rand ($4 million, €3.6 million) in gold alone has been lost annually, resulting in huge revenue losses for both the government and the mining sector.

The South African government has also noted the negative impact that illegal mining is having on the safety and health of communities where "zama zamas" are active.

Meanwhile, an Interpol report on illegal gold mining in Central Africa says the miners themselves are at the bottom of the chain. They are often vulnerable individuals who trade their safety for the slim chance of a golden ticket out of poverty. Women make up half of Africa's artisanal miners and children another 10%, according to the report.

At the very top of the chain are some big dealers, organized crime groups, high-ranking political and economic actors, as well as non-state armed groups in conflict zones in countries like Democratic Republic of Congo.

Women pictured among a group of diamond diggers in Zimbabwe in 2009 Image: AP

Billions of dollars smuggled

In May, a report by a Swiss development non-governmental organization revealed that billions of dollars' worth of gold is smuggled out of Africa each year, much of it channeled worldwide through Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Swissaid report said Dubai was an international hub for trade in African gold. It also stated that 321-474 tonnes of African gold produced through artisanal and small-scale mining and valued at $24-$35 billion goes undeclared each year.

According to the NGO, smuggling of African gold "more than doubled between 2012 and 2022" and is on the rise. In 2022, "66.5 percent (405 tonnes) of the gold imported into the UAE from Africa was smuggled out of African countries".

The emirate is home to gold refineries and thousands of precious metal and gemstone traders.

The Swissaid report is based on data collected in 54 African countries from 2012 to 2022 and cross-referenced with official gold production, export and import data.

Edited by: Benita van Eyssen