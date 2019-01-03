Illegal migration into EU hits five-year low: Frontex

Populist anti-immigration parties have gained strength in many European countries following a massive influx of migration into the EU. The bloc's border agency says illegal arrivals in 2018 fell to around 150,000 people.
Some 150,000 people entered the the European Union illegally in 2018, the bloc's border agency said on Friday, the lowest figure in five years.
Migration could be a crucial issue in the build up to European Parliament elections in May.
Frontex's estimates:
Preliminary data: The figures represent detected border crossings. The same person could be registered multiple times if they crossed the border into the EU several times at different locations.
Election year: Migration has dominated politics in many EU countries since more than a million people illegally entered the bloc, most of them for Germany, in 2015. Populist parties in particular have exploited the issue to bolster their influence in Germany, Italy and Austria. Migration is expected to affect the outcome of elections to the European Parliament in May.
