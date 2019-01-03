Illegal migration into EU hits five-year low: Frontex

Some 150,000 people entered the the European Union illegally in 2018, the bloc's border agency said on Friday, the lowest figure in five years.

Migration could be a crucial issue in the build up to European Parliament elections in May.

Frontex's estimates:

Detected illegal crossings were around 25 percent lower in 2018 than in 2017 and 92 percent below 2015, the height of the migration crisis.

Spain replaced Italy as the border country that received the most illegal immigrants, taking in some 57,000 people. That was double the number registered in 2017.

23,000 illegal immigrants arrived in Italy, a fall of 80 percent compared to 2017.

Illegal arrivals increased through Greece and Cyprus, with a total of 56,000 people entering the EU via those two countries.

Most arrivals came from Afghanistan, Syria or Iran and were men. Only 18 percent of illegal arrivals were women. One in five told officials they were under the age of 18.

Preliminary data: The figures represent detected border crossings. The same person could be registered multiple times if they crossed the border into the EU several times at different locations.

Election year: Migration has dominated politics in many EU countries since more than a million people illegally entered the bloc, most of them for Germany, in 2015. Populist parties in particular have exploited the issue to bolster their influence in Germany, Italy and Austria. Migration is expected to affect the outcome of elections to the European Parliament in May.

