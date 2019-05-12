 Ilkay Gündogan seals Premier League title but time at Manchester City could be up | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.05.2019

Sports

Ilkay Gündogan seals Premier League title but time at Manchester City could be up

Ilkay Gündogan's brilliant late freekick put the gloss on Manchester City's retention of the Premier League ahead of Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool. But it could be the German midfielder's last game for the English club.

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City (Getty Images/M. Regan)

With 19 minutes of the Premier League season remaining, Manchester City were 3-1 up in Brighton and their second successive title was all but sealed. Seconds later, and with a sweep of Ilkay Gündogan's right boot, the celebrations could really start.

The German midfielder scored the fourth and final goal with a sumptuous, curling freekick that hammered the final nail in to Jürgen Klopp's title hopes, despite his Liverpool side beating Wolves 2-0 at Anfield.

City boss Pep Guardiola embraced his midfield metronome at the final whistle but Gündogan had retreated to the background by the time captain Vincent Kompany held the trophy aloft with Leroy Sane, an unused substitute on Sunday, stood next to the Belgian.

Creative control

As Guardiola's trust in Sane has waned this season, so his reliance on his other German has increased. Gündogan has started 13 of the 14 game winning streak that secured the title, playing 90 minutes in every match except the Manchester derby, when he was withdrawn on 89. By contrast, Sane has played over an hour in just three of those matches after a flying start to the season.

Gündogan, 28, was as central to the win on Sunday as he has been to City's late season form. Dictating play from deep with class and perception, he was successful with 94 percent of his passes, 100 percent of his tackles and showed why he was the first player Guardiola signed when he moved to Manchester.

"An incredible player in all senses," said the Spanish coach of the former Borussia Dortmund man in March. But with Gündogan soon to enter the last year of his contract, City may have be forced to find a replacement.

"Everyone feels different, maybe someone feels like a new challenge or to change something," Gündogan said earlier this year. "I am always open-minded for challenges. It's a personal situation. It's not obvious, but everyone has to make their own decision."

Decisions, decisions

Those comments came before the German's most sustained run in the City team. With veteran holding midfielder Fernandinho struggling with a series of injuries and a pool of gifted attacking midfielders, City have turned to Gündogan in a deeper lying role than the one he played when rising to prominence with Klopp at Dortmund.

Premier League: Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers (picture-alliance)

Gündogan's City denied Jürgen Klopp a first trophy in English football

His impeccable distribution, calm presence and reading of the game have helped City break down a host of sides set up almost entirely to contain more easily than with Fernandinho's more defensive mindset. He's become a critical cog in the City wheel at the time when he needs to make a decision on his future.

Of course, that could not be a coincedence. City have such an embarrassment of riches that perhaps Guardiola can afford to keep players happy with runs of games at the right time, though the likes of Sane and John Stones would probably dispute that.

Gündogan has said he will make his decision at the end of the season, by which point City could have won an unprecedented domestic treble, with Guardiola saying that "if he doesn't want to stay he has to leave." 

If he does go, he won't be short of suitors, with a return to Dortmund among the mooted options. He also didn't pick a bad way to say goodbye.

  • Anthony Ujah celebrates for Mainz (picture-alliance/dpa/T.Frey)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33

    EIntracht Frankfurt 0 - 2 Mainz

    Anthony Ujah's first brace for more than three years leaves Frankfurt's Champions League hopes in serious jeopardy. The Nigerian struck twice in four second half minutes as Frankfurt's Europa League exertions caught up with them. Ante Rebic missed a golden chance to put the Eagles ahead early on but they must now win in Munich next week and hope results go their way.

  • Fußball Bundesliga RB Leipzig - Bayern München (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33

    RB Leipzig 0-0 Bayern Munich

    Bayern Munich missed the chance to win the Bundesliga title on the penultimate day in a tense draw in Leipzig. Robert Lewandowski's toe ruled out Leon Goretzka's goal on a VAR review, excusing Leipzig's one poor moment in defense in the game. Peter Gulacsi made some strong saves to keep Bayern out but the result - combined with Dortmund's win - means the title race will go down to the final day.

  • Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund - Fortuna Düsseldorf (Reuters/L. Kuegeler )

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33

    Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Dortmund's title dreams are still alive going into the final day after a nervy win. Christian Pulisic headed BVB into the lead in his final home game for the club, but Marwin Hitz's mistake let Fortuna back in. Thomas Delaney put Dortmund back ahead, then Dodi Lukebakio missed a penalty. Mario Götze scored in injury time, but BVB wobbled before the final whistle.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen - FC Schalke 04 (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Koepsel)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33

    Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Schalke

    In a dramatic Bundesliga game, Schalke upset the odds a bit and nearly beat European hopefuls Leverkusen. Kai Havertz scored yet again to give the home side a lead, but then Schalke equalized when Guido Burgstaller tucked away a chance just after the break. Daniel Caligiuri missed a penalty soon after and then VAR denied Schalke another spot kick. The result leaves the European race wide open.

  • Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, FC Nürnberg - Borussia Mönchengladbach (picture-alliance/H. Becker)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33

    Nuremberg 0-4 Gladbach

    Nuremberg's Bundesliga relegation was confirmed after a thumping by a Gladbach side desperate to sneak into a Champions League spot. This result pushed them ahead of Leverkusen and put them in a strong position to finish in the top four - if they can beat Dortmund on the final day. Ibrahima Traore impressed, as did Josip Drmic, as Gladbach confirmed Nuremberg's departure from the top flight.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hannover 96 - RB Leipzig (Getty Images/S. Franklin)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33

    Hanover 3-0 Freiburg

    Despite dominating against Freiburg and putting in one of their best performances of the season, Hannover's fate was sealed thanks to a Stuttgart win. Ihlas Bebou scored the goal that ended the contest, adding to Waldemar Anton's first-half header. Walace sent a thundering strike to top off the score. Freiburg managed just one shot on target.

  • Fußball Bundesliga TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - SV Werder Bremen (Imago Images/J. Huebner)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33

    Hoffenheim 0-1 Werder Bremen

    Werder's European hopes stayed alive against Hoffenheim who, despite this defeat, still have a chance of qualifying for European football too. An error from Oliver Baumann set up a passage of play that led to Johannes Eggestein scoring. His brother Maximilian added a second minutes later, but a VAR review ruled it out. Hoffenheim were out of luck on the day they bid farewell to Julian Nagelsmann.

  • Fußball Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart vs VfL Wolfsburg Torjubel (Getty Images/Bongarts/C. Kaspar-Barthke)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33

    Stuttgart 3-0 Wolfsburg

    Stuttgart confirmed their spot in the relegation playoff with a comfortable home win against Wolfsburg. Schalke's draw meant Stuttgart can't climb higher, and will leave the side in red and white wondering what might have been had they picked up a few more wins. After all, their final game of the season is against Schalke. Daniel Didavi scored one and assisted another.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Augsburg - Hertha BSC (Imago Images//C. Kolbert)

    Bundesliga roundup: Matchday 33

    Augsburg 3-4 Hertha Berlin

    In the game of the day that mattered perhaps the least in the context of the rest of the league, seven goals were scored in a thrilling encounter. Augsburg went ahead, Hertha equalized and then the pattern repeated itself again before Michael Gregoritsch edged the hosts 3-2 ahead. Two late strikes from Salomon Kalou though turned the tide to give Hertha the victory.

    Author: Jonathan Harding


 

