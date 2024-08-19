Ilkay Gündogan quits German national team

Gündogan, Germany’s national team captain during Euro 2024, has announced his retirement from international football. The midfielder played 82 matches since his debut in 2011.

Germany captain Ilkay Gündogan announced his retirement from international football on Monday.

The 33-year-old midfielder is ending his international career after earning 82 caps for his country.

"After a few weeks of reflection," Gündogan posted on X, "I have come to the decision that it is time to end my national team career."

Gündogan reflects on 82 caps with 'great pride'

Gundogan made his debut for the German national team against Belgium in October 2011, but he missed their 2014 World Cup victory due to a back injury.

"I can look back with great pride on 82 caps for my home country — a number I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011."

Germany recently hosted the European Football Championships, and being the national team's skipper during the event was a "huge honor," Gündogan said.

"After all those years, we finally managed to make the nation proud again — I'm very happy that I was able to play a part in that."

The German Football Federation (DFB) were keen to express their gratitude towards Gündogan. "We will miss you as our captain and teammate. As our friend, you always had a secure place in the team. Thank you for everything, Illy!"

Gündogan is set to continue playing club football, though there is speculation he will leave FC Barcelona this summer.

