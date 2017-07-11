Ikea fined €1 million by French court in spying case

A French court ordered the furniture and home furnishing conglomerate Ikea to pay a fine of €1 million ($1.2 million) on Tuesday after the retailer was found guilty of spying on its staff and storing employee data.

A criminal probe into the company was opened in 2012 following reports of a widespread snooping scheme that was used against employees as well as customers who were in disputes with Ikea France.

Prosecutors said the French subsidiary hired a private security company and private detectives to illegally obtain information on its employees and prospective staff as part of a "spying system" that operated from 2009 to 2012.

Prosecutors had sought a €2 million ($2.4 million) fine against the company.

Ikea didn't immediately respond to the court's decision.

Former chief executive given prison sentence

Ikea France's former chief executive, Jean-Louis Baillot, was found guilty and given a 2-year suspended prison sentence. He was also fined €50,000 for storing personal data.

Baillot had previously denied wrongdoing and blamed the former head of risk management, Jean-Francois Paris, who has admitted to sending names of people to a private security firm, Eirpace.

Some 15 people were on trial over the spying system, among them another former CEO of Ikea France, Stefan Vanoverbeke.

Those on trial also included four police officers who are accused of handing over confidential information to Ikea France.

Founded in 1943, Swedish multinational Ikea is famous for its ready-to-assemble furniture, kitchen appliances and home accessories. It has around 400 stores worldwide.



African design at home with IKEA African design A room inspired by the work of designers across Africa who collaborated with IKEA on its first-ever African collection. Several African designers contributed to IKEA's 2019 catalogue.

African design at home with IKEA Senegalese twist This braided basket by Senegalese fashion designer Selly Raby Kane was inspired by the everyday art of hairstyling in Africa.

African design at home with IKEA Take a seat Ivorian architect Issa Diabate set out to design a chair that was easy to assemble and dismount. It has no screws and no glue. Diabate wanted to design a chair that anyone in the world could replicate.

African design at home with IKEA Sitting pretty The architect tests the chair he designed with young consumers in mind. Diabate plans to design similar affordable furniture for young people in Ivory Coast.

African design at home with IKEA A family feast Design couple Bethan Rayner and Naeem Biviji of Kenya had traditional African family gatherings in mind when they developed this rounded bench that can double as a dining space.

African design at home with IKEA Pull over South African textile designer Laduma Ngxokolo, who draws on his Xhosa roots, has designed a series of cushions and throws. His materials of choice are silk and wool.

African design at home with IKEA Chip and change Egypt's Hend Riad and Mariam Hazem used material woven from chips packets and coffee bags for their African-inspired IKEA shopper. Author: Martina Schwikowski



am/nm (AFP, Reuters)