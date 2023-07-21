Igor Girkin: Russian officials detain nationalist critic

The Kremlin critic made a name for himself during the Russian annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014. However, he has since become a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian authorities detained the ultra-nationalist Kremlin critic Igor Girkin on Friday on charges of inciting extremist activity.

Girkin, 52, made a name for himself during Russia's illegal annexation of the Ukrainian peninsular of Crimea in 2014. However, he has expressed sharp criticism of the Kremlin following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

His wife wrote on his Telegram channel that Russia's Federal Investigative Committee (FSB) had come to their house and that "they took my husband out by his arms and in an unknown direction."

The FSB asked a Moscow court to hold Girkin on charges of inciting extremism. He could be facing up to five years in prison if found guilty.

He wrote Telegram on Tuesday that Russia has been led by a "failure" for 23 years — about the amount of time Vladimir Putin has been in power in some form or another.

More to come...