 Igloo makers caught breaking coronavirus lockdown rules | News | DW | 15.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Igloo makers caught breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

Five people fled an igloo when spotted by police in a Bavarian park. One of them was caught and now faces a charge of breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.

An igloo

German rules allow only for meetings of one household, plus one other person

Coronavirus enforcement in the German state of Bavaria ended up with a police patrol chasing five people fleeing a self-made igloo they had erected in a wooded central city park in Augsburg, west of Munich.

One of them was caught and charged with breaching coronavirus lockdown rules that limit contact to one household plus one other person, Augsburg police said. 

"Upon seeing the patrol vehicle, several igloo residents fled in different directions," the report stated, adding igloo occupants had used the "Artic shelter" as a place to meet.

ipj/sms (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Building an igloo on the Zugspitze

On Germany's highest mountain guests can check into an igloo like in a hotel - or build one themselves, like DW reporter Tankred Gugisch. He tells us how.  

Advertisement