Igloo makers caught breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

Coronavirus enforcement in the German state of Bavaria ended up with a police patrol chasing five people fleeing a self-made igloo they had erected in a wooded central city park in Augsburg, west of Munich.

One of them was caught and charged with breaching coronavirus lockdown rules that limit contact to one household plus one other person, Augsburg police said.

"Upon seeing the patrol vehicle, several igloo residents fled in different directions," the report stated, adding igloo occupants had used the "Artic shelter" as a place to meet.

