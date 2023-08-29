  1. Skip to content
CrimeMexico

If You Kill, Call Me - The Secretive World of Narco-Lawyers

August 29, 2023

This documentary takes a look behind the scenes at Mexico's drug mafia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4USZ0
DW Dokumentationen | If You Kill, Call Me
Image: Terranoa

Along the way, it uncovers a dangerous yet often-overlooked group of actors - the lawyers. What role do they play in the cartel system?

DW Dokumentationen | If You Kill, Call Me
Image: Terranoa

The film delves into the dark world of organized crime, a world that thrives on money, corruption and fear. A key part of this world? Lawyers. 

 

 

 

DW Dokumentationen | If You Kill, Call Me
Image: Terranoa

 

Cartels enforce their rules with terror. But cartels have also developed a highly efficient legal defense system, overseen by experienced "narco-lawyers”. Indeed, these lawyers are the cornerstone of a complex legal system surrounding narco-trafficking. They embody the interplay between the drug trade and local legal, political and financial structures. 

DW Dokumentationen | If You Kill, Call Me
Image: Terranoa

 

This film offers a glimpse into the world of drug lawyers. How do they use their legal knowledge and connections to protect the interests of the drug cartels?  What is their motivation? What about their integrity? Lawyers in Mexico, Colombia and the U.S. provide insights into a ruthless reality. International experts from INTERPOL, UN advisors and local journalists also have their say.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 23.09.2023 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 23.09.2023 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 24.09.2023 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

