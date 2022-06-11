'If you do not want war yourself, help Ukraine now,' says Latvia's defense minister

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Heads of NATO defense are meeting ahead of the alliance's summit in Madrid later in June. NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said the Ukraine war posed the "biggest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades."
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Kyiv for a second surprise visit. Meanwhile, the European Commission recommended Ukraine for EU candidate status. DW has the latest.
The UN's human rights chief said evidence "strongly suggests" serious violations of international law took place in Mariupol. European leaders have also visited Kyiv in a show of unity. DW has the latest.
The German chancellor was under pressure in Kyiv for his reluctance to deliver heavy weapons. In the end, Ukraine's EU membership candidacy took center stage and made his train trip a success.
