'IELTS marriages' — India's 'ideal bride' is proficient in English

Arranged marriages are common in South Asia. For a girl, the likelihood of getting a good husband increases if she has a fair complexion. Many sociologists say it is a result of India's British colonial past and an "inferiority complex."

As if the beauty standards were not enough to find a suitable mate, proficiency in English language has also become a new obsession in the state of Punjab. As a result, hundreds of International English Language Testing System (IELTS) coaching centers have opened up in the state. A good score in IELTS increases the chance for a "good marriage."

How do 'IELTS marriages' work?

Simarpreet, a 22-year-old girl, finished her studies two years ago. Since then, she has been commuting 60 kilometers (37.2 miles) — back and forth — to an IELTS language center in Amritsar to improve her English language skills. She needs to get a good score — at least 6 on a scale of 9 — to fulfill her dreams.

Karanvir didn't finish college due to a lack of interest in studies. His parents, farmers in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, own some land, but Karanvir isn't interested in agriculture either. All he wants is to leave India for a Western country.

A professional matchmaker approached Simarpreet's and Karanvir's families to fix their marriage.

To obtain a student visa for a foreign country, Simarpreet needed to get a good IELTS score and hoped that she can also take her future husband with her. In return, Karanvir's family is willing to pay for the wedding, Simarpreet's education, and the costs for sending the couple out of the country.

It was just a verbal agreement. Simarpreet and Karanvir only tied the knot once Karanvir received his visa.

In some cases, girls are required to take the IELTS test after the wedding. They could be divorced if they failed to get a good test score and take their husbands out of the country with them.

Desirable destinations

Canada, the UK and the US are favorite destinations for many people in Punjab. But in the past few years, these countries have tightened their visa rules. For instance, spouses aren't always eligible to work on a student visa, especially if the student isn't pursuing a full-time degree.

In New Zealand, such visas are only offered if the student is pursuing a "level 7 or 8" qualification on the country's Long Term Skill Shortage List, or a "level 9 or 10" qualification, which is a master's or a doctoral degree. The former includes degrees in engineering and medicine, among others.

Most girls traveling from Punjab do not fulfill these criteria. They usually apply for short-term language or vocational courses.

Australia has relatively liberal visa policies, making it a new favorite destination for Punjab's youth.

India: A school empowering child brides

'Reverse dowry'

Some people say the practice is a new kind of dowry. In many parts of South Asia, the bride is expected to bring items of value — furniture, jewelry or money — to her husband's household as a precondition for the wedlock. The inability to fulfill dowry conditions could jeopardize the marriage.

"There is no authentic data about 'IELTS marriages,' which makes it difficult to analyze," a senior bureaucrat from the state told DW on condition of anonymity. "However, this practice could put an end to a systematic discrimination against women. It is kind of a 'reverse dowry.'"

These women, who are also proficient in English, can now force the groom's family to pay for their education and travel expenses in exchange for a life for their son in a foreign country.

Domestic violence

After getting married to Gurpreet, Sukhman fell short of the 6-band requirement in IELTS. She was fortunate that her in-laws didn't think it was a good enough reason to end the marriage. Many other girls are not so lucky.

Women's rights organizations in the state have expressed concern about this practice, saying that women who are unable to hold up their end of the bargain are often subjected to domestic violence.

"I have come across several cases in which the in-laws start harassing the girl if her IELTS score is insufficient to study abroad," Manisha Gulati, chairperson of Punjab's official commission for women, told DW.

"Then they start demanding dowry, as the girl hasn't met the main prerequisite for the marriage," she added. "Government's intervention and a change in mindset is crucial to ending this practice."

[Editor's note: Protagonists' names have been changed to conceal their identity.]