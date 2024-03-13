IEA: Fossil fuel sector methane emissions unacceptably high

The IEA emphasized the immediate need to cut emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane. It has a significantly higher capacity to trap heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide.

The fossil fuel industry produced a record-high amount of methane gas emissions in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"Emissions of methane from fossil fuel operations remain unacceptably high. ...There is no reason for emissions to remain as high as they are," IEA chief energy economist Tim Gould said.

The Paris-based IEA emphasized the need for immediate action to cut emissions of the potent greenhouse gas, which is second only to carbon dioxide as a contributor to global warming.

Methane has a significantly higher capacity to trap heat in the atmosphere than CO2.

Emission reduction promises without concrete plans

Human activities are responsible for some 60% of methane released, while the rest is from natural sources.

Despite technological advances like new satellites enhancing leak detection and low-cost solutions to reduce leaks, fossil fuel methane pollution has risen for three consecutive years, pushing emissions to more than 120 million metric tons in 2023, the report said.

The IEA report also said two-thirds of the emissions were from just 10 countries — primarily China, the United States and Russia.

Meanwhile, even as more than 150 countries have promised a 30% reduction in methane emissions by 2030, and the energy sector pledged to slash emissions by 2050, the IEA underscored the need for concrete plans to achieve the targets.

Underreporting of methane emissions

The IEA figures allude to countries and companies significantly under-reporting their fossil fuel methane emissions.

The agency suggested improved satellite monitoring could bridge this discrepancy between reported emissions and IEA estimates.

Earlier in the month, MethaneSAT, a satellite designed to detect methane and supported by Alphabet Inc's Google and the Environmental Defense Fund, was launched into space.

Along with another satellite tracker named GHGSat, it is expected to provide more detailed observations and cover a broader area regarding recent emissions.

