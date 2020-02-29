Idlib diaries: Before and after Syria's ceasefire

When she writes about life in Idlib, Mona often adds a broken heart: an emoji straight from the war.

She sent DW the following message on March 4:

"The fire has increased, the sounds are very loud. People are very scared. At the moment I don't dare to go out on the streets in Idlib."

It is a life between hope and the fear of death. Only in passing, when the airstrikes pause and weapons go silent, can one finally breathe a short sigh of relief. That has been the case since the night of March 5.

This is not the first ceasefire for Idlib, a large city in northwestern Syria, and it falls well short of a long-term peace treaty. But the deal gives the 24-year-old Mona and people like her a break, a momentary release from the grip of existential danger.

All this is taking place largely under the radar: The situation in Idlib has disappeared from the headlines in recent weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Three weeks ago, the situation was very different. On the evening of February 24, we contacted Mona via WhatsApp.

Mona has been in regular touch with DW for over a month now

"Hello Mona, how are you? How was the day?"

The answer came an hour and a half later.

"Very bad."

Then the broken heart emoji.

"Violent shelling from the air, very close to us, about 2 kilometers from here."

"Can you feel the airstrikes?"

"Of course. When it's close to my home, everything vibrates. Like an earthquake. But the worst is the noise. Scary."

If the bombs suddenly fall, there is no time to seek protection, Mona says. But there are no truly safe places anyway. At home, she feels most secure in her living room.

"I know it's naive, but the living room is surrounded on the right and left by other rooms. I always think that, if my house is bombed, I'm safest there."

We have been following Mona from a distance for over a month. All day long, she sends WhatsApp messages, audio messages and videos of her life. Her everyday life is caught between troops loyal to the regime of Bashar Assad, approaching from the south with the support of Russia and Iran, and Turkish units in the north, fighting on the side of the various rebel groups who currently control Idlib.

The bitter fight

The Idlib metropolitan area is the last region to be contested in Syria's civil war, which is now entering its 10th year.

Since the end of 2019, the civilian situation on Syria's last major battlefield has worsened dramatically. Just under a million people have fled Idlib within the past three months, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reported Monday on Twitter.

Most of these people desperately hold out, under catastrophic conditions, in camps on the closed border with Turkey. Mona didn't want that. She her husband made a conscious decision to stay. They simply has no energy left to flee again, Mona says.

She spent her childhood with three brothers and two sisters in Tabqa, a small city almost 60 kilometers (35 miles) southwest of Raqqa. When the so-called Islamic State took over the city in 2014, the family moved to Idlib province, initially to the town of Kafranbel. There, two years later, Mona met the man who is now her husband, but instead of building a life together in peace and security, the young couple was soon in a constant state of flight, driven here and there by the war.

The military offensive of the Syrian army and its allies against the Islamist rebels who control Idlib — most prominently, the members of the Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group — began in late April 2019. Mona and her husband decided to move to the city of Idlib. They have lived in the capital of the province since October. This last change of location coincided with the beginning of what Turkish officials termed Operation Peace Spring: On October 9, 2019, Turkey launched its large-scale military offensive in northern Syria, initially with air and artillery attacks, then with the invasion of ground forces. The war escalated; the people in Idlib became trapped.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster On the run Traffic is heavy on the roads heading north through the Idlib region toward the Turkish border. Soldiers of the Assad regime are advancing from the south and east, aided by their Russian and Iranian allies. Some Syrian rebel groups are supported by Turkey, which also has soldiers of its own in the region. But ordinary people just want to reach safety.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster 'Horror has multiplied' Almost 1 million people have been displaced since December. According to UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock, "the horror has multiplied" in the past two weeks. The front lines are closing in, triggering large movements of people in the space of just a few days. Assad wants to drive the civilian population out of Idlib province, and is moving to capture this last rebel stronghold.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Bombed to pieces Maaret al-Numan and the surrounding area has been particularly badly hit by the attacks. The city has been bombed to pieces and is practically deserted. The important M5 highway runs through here, from Damascus via Aleppo to the Turkish border. Most of those fleeing are trying to make it to Turkey — but the border is closed.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Waiting at the border Around 100 people, including 35 children, died in bombings in the first half of February alone, according to the United Nations, which has spoken of the "blatant disregard for the life and safety of civilians." This family fled to the Turkish border months ago. They're living in the Kafr Lusin refugee camp, holding on to the hope that Turkey will eventually let them in.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster 500,000 children in need Out of the almost 1 million people who have fled it's estimated that around half are children. Of the rest, the majority are women. There aren't enough shacks at the Turkish border to house them all, and many refugees are living in tents. Camps are often set up in haste and are severely overcrowded. People are sleeping in doorways and on pieces of cardboard, sometimes in sub-zero temperatures.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Little food and medicine Those who have been able to find a tent usually share it with about a dozen family members. Medicine is running out in many of the camps, and basic food and clothing is also becoming scarce. Doctors on the ground report that many children are suffering from malnutrition, and some are even dying of starvation. The cold is also taking its toll, and some people have already frozen to death.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Refuge in a school Many children in the region can no longer go to school, so some school buildings have been repurposed. This school has been turned into a refugee shelter — sometimes, even the refugee camps are targeted in bombing raids.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Trying to reach safety The illegal route across the border to Turkey is costly; hardly anyone can afford it. Smugglers are charging people up to $2,000 (about €1,800). Those who do make the attempt are risking their lives: Turkish border guards have thermal imaging cameras to help them spot people trying to cross. Sometimes they shoot at refugees who try to climb over the wall.

Syria's Idlib: A humanitarian disaster Looking for dignity The UN has said the situation in Idlib could be the greatest humanitarian disaster of the 21st century. No one knows whether or not there will be a ceasefire. The refugees don't care who puts an end to the war; they just want a life of safety and dignity, for themselves and for their children. A four-way summit between Turkey, Russia, France and Germany, planned for March 5, is now in jeopardy. Author: Diana Hodali



Fear and despair

On the morning of February 25, Mona wrote that there had been violent air raids during the night. Then she sent a photo of a little boy, huddled on the floor, holding his hands protectively over his head. He is Mona's nephew, her sister's 3-year-old son. The sister lives with her family a 15-minute walk away from Mona, and the two see each other regularly.

"He is afraid. It breaks my heart. I can no longer think. The picture of my nephew makes me so sad."

Then two emojis: two broken hearts.

February 26, morning.

"Everything is just bad. The situation is bad. Don't worry, I'm fine. But the shelling doesn't stop."

Another emoji: a sad face.

International media later reported that a total of 21 people were killed that day during airstrikes by Syrian and Russian forces on Idlib and the surrounding area. There were several schools and kindergartens among the targets.

"When I see bodies of dead children, I don't even know what I feel. I think it is impossible to get used to them."

Before the war started nine years ago, Mona lived a good life, she says: "I was so happy. My family was relatively wealthy, my father ran several clothing stores, we had two cars. I was a spoiled, relaxed girl." Now, any day could be her last. War alone determines life.

What follows ceasefire?

After at least 33 soldiers were killed in an airstrike on Turkish positions on February 27, Ankara launched massive retaliatory strikes and called on NATO for assistance. Internationally, concerns about a war with Turkey on one side and Syria and Russia on the other were growing.

On March 2, Mona sent an audio message. She spoke relatively calmly. Idlib had just been bombed from the air again, she reported.

"The sounds were deafening. I thought I was going to die now. I wanted it to be over quickly. It might have just lasted a minute, but it felt like a year."

The opposition Syrian Civil Defence forces, known as the White Helmets, tweeted the following day that 10 civilians had been killed in almost 60 air and more than 200 missile attacks on various targets in the province.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, would meet in Moscow on March 5. After six hours of talks, Russia and Turkey announced that they had agreed on a new ceasefire for Idlib. When Mona first heard of the agreement, she didn't believe that it would happen.

She is convinced that the ceasefire will not last this time either. She believes it will be just like in 2018, when Putin and Erdogan made another compromise that provided for an end to the attacks by Syrian and Russian forces. Turkey, on the other hand, agreed to disarm the al-Qaida-aligned HTS. Neither side held up its end of the deal.

"The whole scenario repeats itself and is just a farce, a kind of spectacle," Mona writes.

"Can you explain what you mean?"

"I'm sorry, but I can't now. I'm so sad, I'm feeling bad."

Another frowning emoji.

March 7, morning.

"Fighter planes are currently flying. But there were no attacks. We are waiting."

Airstrikes by Syrian government and Russian forces have killed many civilians in Syria

'All is well'

Two days later. It was still calm as both sides had so far adhered to the ceasefire. Suddenly Mona sounded very different. She sent videos showing her friends in the city — young women strolling through shops.

"All is well in Idlib City. People are coming back to life for the first time. Me, too."

The video clips show a reviving city: many people on the streets, store displays full of goods for sale. In the images, fully veiled women walk through the picture — but also some wearing colorful headscarves. Life was returning to Idlib.

"Many women still wear the abaya and full veils because the armed rebel groups introduced it. But I have the impression that, because of the war, nobody really cares anymore. We can easily wear colored clothes and hijab."

A whole heart

This ceasefire has had a noticeable psychological effect on her, Mona writes.

"When I saw the people on the street and in the markets, I changed my mind. I just felt good and positive."

Still, Mona says, the war hasn't stop in the surrounding region. There were no more airstrikes. But there would still be fighting on the ground. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights regularly reports violations of the ceasefire.

Mona now speaks of a "tense calm" in the region.

"What I would like to say to you: We remember, but not every single rocket here. We remember only when there was a massacre."

March 10, morning.

Mona has blossomed.

"The weather is beautiful. The sun is shining. The streets are full of people. Happy people. They are confident, they are leaving the house. And the bombardments have stopped."

Of course, not everything can happen all of a sudden. Of course, Idlib is marked by war. Of course, the hundreds of thousands of refugees living in the region are evidence of the conflict that has been going on for over nine years.

Idlib residents protest against joint Turkish and Russian military patrols

And how fragile the situation is can be seen from the first joint patrol by Russia and Turkey in Idlib, along a security corridor on the M4 expressway. Residents set fire to car tires and blocked the road, talking about "Russian occupiers."

At the moment, Mona just wants to see the good: the emojis below her messages have looked different in the two weeks since the ceasefire began. Sometimes she sends a smiley or a rose. And sometimes a heart — a whole one.

DW's Kyra Levine contributed to this report.

