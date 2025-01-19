IDF says 3 hostages have returned to Israel

As Gaza celebrates the first day of a ceasefire, DW spoke to two Palestinians in Gaza who shared their hopes for a lasting peace.

43-year-old Ali Nassar, from Rafah, said he felt immense happiness when the ceasefire was announced, because it meant "an end to the bloodshed and the preservation of children's lives."

"However, when I returned to Rafah and saw the area where I used to live, I was overcome with sadness. It looked as though an earthquake had struck. The scene was truly horrifying," he said.

Nassar said all Palestinians in Gaza hope for is peace and safety. "We don't want money; we just want to live in peace here in Gaza," he added.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Malak Hussain, displaced in Nuseirat (refugee camp in central Gaza), said that she sincerely wishes "that all of Gaza will return to how it was before, and that we can begin rebuilding it."

"God willing, the truce will hold, and we will not return to war. This is a feeling we hope will last, and I pray it continues. May the war never return," she said.