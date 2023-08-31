Idalia unleashes floods and destruction on southern US

CatastropheUnited States of AmericaIdalia unleashes floods and destruction on southern USTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheUnited States of AmericaGasia Ohanes08/31/2023August 31, 2023Tropical storm Idalia has moved north after tearing into Florida as a hurricane, causing large-scale destruction. Authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage. The US government has declared a public health emergency in Florida.https://p.dw.com/p/4VmWYAdvertisement