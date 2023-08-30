  1. Skip to content
Idalia forecast to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane

Jessica Saltz
August 30, 2023

Hurricane Idalia is intensifying as it churns toward the US state of Florida, where it is projected to make landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm. Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas have been ordered to evacuate.

Residents applaud members of the security forces in the Plein Ciel district Libreville on August 30, 2023 after a coup.

Gabon: Military seizes power after reelection of Ali Bongo

PoliticsAugust 30, 2023
