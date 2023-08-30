Idalia forecast to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane

Nature and EnvironmentUnited States of AmericaIdalia forecast to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricaneTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentUnited States of AmericaJessica Saltz08/30/2023August 30, 2023Hurricane Idalia is intensifying as it churns toward the US state of Florida, where it is projected to make landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm. Florida residents living in vulnerable coastal areas have been ordered to evacuate.https://p.dw.com/p/4VjZpAdvertisement