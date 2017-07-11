 ICYMI: Stories to put a smile on your face | News | DW | 08.01.2021

News

ICYMI: Stories to put a smile on your face

From a WWII hero battling back the coronavirus to Ice Age rhinos in Siberia. Here's a selection of positive stories from around the world that you might have missed over the festive period.

Gail Halvorsen

Gail Halvorsen, the face of the Berlin Airlift, has recovered from COVID-19

Germany achieves its 2020 climate targets 

Germany's carbon emissions during last year were down by 42.3% over 1990 levels, according to analysis by Berlin-based think tank Agora Energiewende.

Agora attributes two thirds of the reduction to the coronavirus pandemic: most notably a signifcant drop in energy usage in industry, resulting in a CO2 emissions fall of more than 50 million tons compared to 2019.

Without the crisis, the drop would have been closer to 25 million tons, Agora estimated.

Norway becomes the first country to sell more electric cars than petrol vehicles

Electric car sales in December set a monthly record in Norway with 66.7%, according to figures published on Tuesday by the OFV industry group.

Electric vehicles accounted for 54.3% of the new car market last year, up from 42.4% a year earlier, OFV said.

The four best-selling models in the Nordic nation were the Audi e-tron, the Tesla Model 3, the Volkswagen ID.3 and the Nissan Leaf — all fully electric.

  • Russia northern lights

    The highlights of polar lights

    'Heavenly Dance'

    This picture of the rocky Barents Sea coast was taken on Kola Peninsula, in northwestern Russia, by Sergey Korolev. "I was mesmerized by the shape of the boulders," says Korolev. "As well as the steep mountains rising from the sea." It took Korolev several attempts over numerous days to capture these northern lights.

  • Tasmania southern lights

    The highlights of polar lights

    'The Hunt’s Reward'

    Ben Maze captured this stunningly colorful image at Lion Rock, southern Tasmania. It shows three astronomical phenomena: aurora australis, the setting Milky Way galactic core, and zodiacal light. The latter is visible in a diffuse white glow, which results from sunlight scattered by interplanetary dust.

  • South Pole southern lights

    The highlights of polar lights

    'Antarctic Night'

    This long time-lapse picture was taken at the IceCube Neutrino Observatory on the South Pole, at temperatures around -80 degrees Celsius. Eberhardt says it was the product of a "learning curve over multiple months, with a lot of trial and error and frostbite." Though, he also says, "Once you have tackled all the challenges, you have plenty of reasons to be proud of your shots."

  • Northern lights

    The highlights of polar lights

    'Lofoten Ice Lights'

    The Lofoten Islands are located only a few hundred kilometers north of the Arctic Circle. Numerous travel magazines list them among the world’s most beautiful archipelagos — northern lights are easily spotted in this region. This image was taken by Dennis Hellwig, squeezed in between two icicles.

  • Norhtern lights Finland

    The highlights of polar lights

    'Ghosts of the Fell'

    Petri Puurunen took this surreal picture with bright northern lights in the Finnish part of Lapland. These snow-covered candle spruces are up to 10 meters tall and can weigh several tons. One clear night, with temperatures at -24 degrees Celsius, Puurunen set out to capture this landscape. He recalls how the "half-moon was illuminating the scenery, so the conditions were nearly perfect."

  • Northern lights Iceland

    The highlights of polar lights

    'Vikings in the Sky'

    Nico Rinaldi took this jaw-dropping picture in Iceland. He remembers reaching this location and seeing "an imposing mountain lying on a volcanic black sand beach, surrounded by large dunes created by the wind." It was this "concentration of beautiful natural elements" that really impressed him. After waiting for the clouds to clear, he got the opportunity to snap this incredible picture.

  • Canada northern lights

    The highlights of polar lights

    'Lights in the Land of Living Sskies'

    Jeanine Holowatuik captured this beautiful image of northern lights in Saskatchewan, Canada, in May. "The moon was illuminating the clouds and the northern lights reached overhead," she recalls. "It was a magical moment!" Holowatuik says she was able to witness the spectacle near her home until the early hours of the morning.

  • Iceland northern winds waterfall

    The highlights of polar lights

     'Natural Mystique'

    Virginia Yllera photographed this stunning photo on a windy November night in Iceland. She recalls how it was "one of the most spectacular moments I have experienced chasing the northern lights." Frigid wind and spray from the waterfall presented serious challenges, forcing her to continuously wipe the lens dry and adjust the exposure. But then "the lights exploded and all the effort paid off."

    Author: Philipp Jedicke


Russian scientists discover intact Ice Age woolly rhino in Siberia

Scientists in Siberia durint the week discovered a well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino that likely roamed Russia's extreme north thousands of years ago.

The rhino was discovered complete with all its limbs, some of its organs including part of the intestines, its tusk and even its wool, according to Russian news agency Yakutia 24.

Watch video 01:13

Prehistoric mammoth skeleton found in northern Siberia

Berlin Candy Bomber beats back COVID-19

Gail Halvorsen, the pilot who was known and loved by German children in the late 1940s as the Candy Bomber, mostly recovered from the coronavirus, his daughter told German media on Thursday.

Halvorsen, who lives in the US state of Utah and recently turned 100 years of age, has a cough but is otherwise doing "very well," Denise Williams said.

The former pilot became famous after the end of World War II, when US, British and Allied pilots made hundreds of thousands of deliveries of groceries and supply by air.

The deliveries included candy, which was released from the plane via a chute from which the packages of sweeets and chocolate would float down to the ground below on small white parachutes.

The kids ran for the parcels with glee. Halvorsen had come up with the idea to drop sweets for the children and he soon became the face of the Berlin Airlift.

Gail Halvorsen, pictured here in 1948, shows how he delivered the candy 'bombs'

World's oldest Olympic champion still sprightly at 100

Hungarian gymnast and Holocaust survivor, Agnes Keleti, was still showing off ahead of turning 100 over the weekend.

The five-time Olympic champion — and Hungary's most successful gymnast — is also one of the most decorated Jewish athletes in history.

Moving in a sprightly manner around her apartment where both her life mementoes and Olympic medals are on display, she joked about not being allowed to perform the full-leg splits anymore.

"I'm told by my caretaker that it's not good for me at this age," she laughed, while leafing through a new book "The Queen of Gymnastics, 100 years of Agnes Keleti."

After the 1944 Nazi German occupation of Hungary, Keleti escaped deportation to a death camp by getting false documents and assuming the identity of a maid girl, Piroska Juhasz. 

WWI love letters find their way back to family after 100 years

A bundle of old love letters written by a British soldier during World War I is being sent to the family of Mary Fortune, the original recipient, more than 100 years after she first received them.

The letters were discovered in a second-hand store in the UK city of Sunderland, which then launched a campaign to find Fortune's family.

David Bambrough, the great-grandson of Mary Fortune's brother, was impressed with the lengths people went to in order to track him down.

"It was really amazing that people took the time to ... find me," he told British media.

Mary's husband, George Fortune had written the letters to her while serving as a soldier during World War I. He was later killed in action.

  • A baker holds up a tray of cake that looks like toilet paper

    10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture

    Precious toilet paper

    At the start of the pandemic, people hoarded goods such as toilet paper, leaving store shelves empty. Its scarcity turned it into a semiprecious object and inspired some to create clever signs and comedic drawings that poked fun at its newfound status. This bakery in Dortmund covered marble cake with fondant to make its sugary toilet paper creations, riding the wave of cake-as-daily-objects trend.

  • Two young chess players elbow bumb each other as they sit down to a chess board

    10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture

    Elbow greetings

    At the outbreak's start, when droplets were seen as primary transmission pathways and masks were not widespread, people started eschewing physical contact. The handshake was one of the first things to go. Various non-skin-to-skin greetings arose, including the foot tap, the bow and the hand-to-heart. These chess players attempted to elbow bump in March — without bumping their pieces off the board.

  • A teddy bear familiy sits around a table in a Croatian restaurant

    10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture

    Dining with the bear family

    When restaurants and cafes reopened after lockdowns, many of them suddenly had unexpected dining guests: giant plush teddy bears. These were used to space out tables and human diners according to distance regulations. When restaurants were forced to close again, some, like the above in Bjelovar, Croatia, left their tables filled with furry families — a sweet gesture in the face of hardship.

  • A screenshot of Da Vinci's 'The Last Supper' updated as a Zoom meme

    10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture

    Zoom memes

    With many people around the world working from home, video conferencing has become part of the daily routine. From accidentally leaving a mic on to revealing our chaotic private lives in a business setting: The comedy potential is endless. Some memes have cleverly reinterpreted history and art through COVID's digital lens, such as this new version of da Vinci's "The Last Supper."

  • The cover of the book Goodnight COVID-19

    10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture

    Coronavirus bedtime stories

    COVID-related books popped up over the year, parodies included. One example is, "Goodnight COVID-19," a spinoff of the classic US children's book "Goodnight Moon." Simple lines like, "There was an agitated cat / And grandparents on a video chat" capture everyday reality with a wink. The author hoped humor could help parents talk to their kids about the situation — and, of course, lighten the day.

  • A stuffed animal baby elephant hangs on a ruler between two desks

    10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture

    Animal distancing

    Can't remember the recommended social distance? Think of a baby elephant! That's what Austria encouraged, saying if you imagine the sizable baby mammal between you and the next person, you'll definitely stay far enough away. If you live in Australia, however, you're supposed to stay one adult kangaroo apart. And the US National Park Service has advised keeping two T-rex arm's length away.

  • A man sits in a window and plays the guitar

    10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture

    Lockdown music

    As entire countries went into hard lockdowns in spring, streets and cities were left eerily quiet as public life died. In many places, people tried to lift spirits and fill the silence by making music from their balconies or windows, such as the man above in Oakland, California. In some places, even the police showed off their musical skills by serenading as they made their lockdown rounds.

  • Dolly Parton

    10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture

    More than happy birthday

    When you're washing your hands more than ever before, there's only so many times you can sing the same handwashing song without getting tired of it. Happily, many people shared their favorite alternatives. These ranged from pre-existing songs with the perfect chorus length of 20 seconds, such as Dolly Parton's "Jolene," to clever mashups of old songs with new coronavirus-inspired lyrics.

  • Screenshot Etsy.com Lustige Masken

    10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture

    Funny face masks

    Face masks are the essential accessory of 2020. They're seemingly available in every possible style, from high-end designer ones costing three figures to one-off artist creations. And while the masks cover your mouth (and nose!), they don't have to hide your emotions — some humorous designs might even cause onlookers to smile, behind their own masks, of course.

  • Banksy's newest graffiti 'Aachoo!!' shows an old lady sneezing with her dentures flying out of her mouth

    10 lighthearted takes on pandemic everyday culture

    'Aachoo!'

    The famous anonymous street artist Banksy showed sharp humor in his latest mural, painted on the wall of a building in Bristol, England, in early December. An old lady is seen sneezing, dropping her cane and purse while sending dreaded droplets far into the air. But she also launches something else even further from her mouth: her dentures!

    Author: Cristina Burack


 

