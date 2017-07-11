ICYMI - Stories to put a smile on your face

Notre Dame Cathedral holds first choir concert

For the first time since a large fire destroyed its roof a year and a half ago, Notre Dame Cathedral hosted a choir in a Christmas Eve concert. Some 20 singers, two soloists and an organist performed, although there was no live audience in the cathedral itself due to strict coronavirus protection measures.

But the concert was broadcast live on television on Christmas, in what was only the third event to take place in the famous cathedral since the fire. Another audience-free concert is scheduled at the iconic Parisian venue for December 31. Titled "Welcome to the Other Side," electronic music artist Jean-Michel Jarre will deliver the performance that is set to be live-streamed.

Italy releases Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship

Italian authorities released the Ocean Viking migrant aid ship. The vessel had been impounded for five months. The last time it was on the water, it had rescued over 100 migrants from Mediterranean waters.

According to the NGO running the humanitarian mission, the vessel bulked up on additional safety equipment, installing eight larger life rafts, many more life jackets and immersion suits, during its impoundment and plans to head back to sea sometime soon. The ship will initially sail for Marseille, France, to restock and board rescue and medical teams, where crew members will undergo a 10-day quarantine period and get tested for COVID-19 prior to the launch of their new mission in the central Mediterranean in 2021.

The Ocean Viking had rescued 180 migrans when it was seized in Italy

German radio turns 100

Germany celebrated 100 years of radio, a technological advancement that had a profound impact on the country over the decades. On December 22, 1920, the first radio broadcast in Germany hit the airwaves, it was a Christmas concert by the employees of the German Reichspost. The first official radio entertainment program in Germany was broadcast on October 29, 1923.

One year later, there were already one million listeners within the Reich's entire territory. And in 1932, there were more than four million paying radio subscribers — and at least as many non-paying listeners.

The radio had a profound impact in Germany since its arrival in 1920

Bolivia recognizes first same-sex marriage

A Bolivian couple that had fought for their right to a civil partnership, were the first to legally marry in Bolivia. David Aruquipa and Guido Montano successfully challenged the country’s laws and won, in what marks a milestone for same-sex marriage in the conservative Catholic country.

Back in 2018, after their civil partnership was denied, the couple took their case to Bolivia's Plurinational Constitutional Court arguing that Bolivia's constitution violated international human rights standards, citing an Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruling. The high court ruled in favor of the couple and that cleared the way for same-sex civil unions to become legal.

Guido Montano & David Aruquipa fought for two years for their right to a civil union

France fast-tracks citizenship for COVID workers

Foreign-born nurses in France are set to receive more than applause, they will now get citizenship. The French government has said it will reward those who "gave their time and swung into action" for the country during the pandemic. The beneficiaries include not only health care workers but also cashiers, garbage collectors and housekeepers.

The interior ministry announced that it will take steps to hasten the naturalization process which normally can take years to complete. Additionally, immigration authorities have been ordered to reduce the residency period needed for citizenship to two years from the usual five in the case of "great services rendered."

Health care workers, along with cashiers, garbage collectors and housekeepers will be eligible.

