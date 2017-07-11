ICYMI: Feel-good stories from around the world

Endangered giraffes saved from flooding island

The last two endangered giraffesstuck on a flooding island in Kenya's Rift Valley were rescued on Monday.

Ngarikoni and Noelle — a mother and her recently-born calf — were transported across lake Baringo in a specially-designed raft to a new sanctuary on the mainland.

A total of eight Rothschild giraffes were taken to Longicharo Island in lake Baringo as part of a conservation effort several years ago.

Five-month old endangered Rothschild's giraffe 'Noella' was rescued along with her mother

Initially a peninsula, rising lake water levels cut the giraffe's home off from the mainland making food scarce.

The first giraffe was removed from the flooding island in December 2020, with the mother and calf last removed due to the special challenges associated with transporting the newborn.

Asthma drug brings hope for COVID-19 treatment

A widely available asthma drug could be an effective treatment for early COVID-19 in adults, according to results of a study published this week.

Patients who took budesonide when experiencing early COVID-19 symptoms needed much less urgent medical care than a control group of patients who received normal COVID treatment.

A widely-available asthma drug may minimize hospitalizations with COVID-19

The drug is part of a family of corticosteroids. Researchers think they likely reduce the inflammation associated with severe COVID-19.

Researchers hope that the wide availability, low cost and relative safety of the drug could help ease pressure on hospitals.

Bavarian school teaches 'happiness' to students

A school in Munich, the capital of German state, Bavaria, is teaching happiness to its 5th and 6th graders, with plans to extend the subject across all grades.

As part of the subject, students learn meditation, games, creative work and movement, German public broadcaster ARD reported.

Marina Usow, the school principal, said it is a chance for students to learn to connect with their emotions as well as understanding that failure is also an opportunity.

The lessons have got the approval of parents, who reportedly endorsed the initiative all the more strongly due to the coronavirus pandemic..

First Japanese man wins golfing Masters

Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese man to win a major with victory in the Masters at Augusta, in the US.

Matsuyama entered the final day on Sunday with a four-shot lead but a shaky start and the challenge of American debutant Will Zalatoris made for a nervous finale.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates his historic win

"I was thinking about them [friends and family] all the way around. I am really happy I played well for them. Hopefully, I will be a pioneer and many other Japanese players will follow and I am glad to open the floodgates," Matsuyama said.