ICYMI: Feel-good news stories this week

News

From the devoted dog who waited days to be reunited with her owner, to an Indian teen who cycled halfway across the country with her dad in tow, here are some uplifting news stories you might have missed.

A white dog called Boncuk stands next to her owner, who is in a wheelchair

Boncuk returned home with her owner, Cemal Senturk, after waiting six days for him to emerge from the hospital

Indian teen wins award after cycling her dad home

Jyoti Kumari has been recognized for "bravery" after cycling hundreds of kilometers across India to get her injured father home during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 16-year-old this week received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, an award bestowed upon exceptional achievers under the age of 18.

Kumari made headlines last May when she rode her father from the eastern state of Haryana, where he had been working as a rickshaw driver, to their home village in the state of Bihar.

An accident had left her dad unable to earn money or pay rent, so Kumari went to look after him. But when the coronavirus hit, and a lockdown came into force, it soon became clear they couldn't survive for long so far from home. And so they bought a second-hand bicycle, and Kumari rode them back.

Jyoti Kumari is pictured front with other members of her family

Kumari, pictured front, was pleased to finally get home to her family after such a long journey


Jyoti Kumari rides her bicycle with her father sitting on the back

Jyoti Kumari and her father traveled more than 1,200 kilometers to return to their home

"We would stop at different places along the way, sometimes by the side of a petrol station," she said. "Sometimes people would give us food to eat. I rode the bike day and night and only stopped to rest and eat."

The journey of around 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) took them eight days. They also managed to hitch a ride with truck drivers some of the way.

Bernie Sanders uses viral photo to help the hungry

US Senator Bernie Sanders plans to raise money for charity by selling sweatshirts featuring a viral image that spawned countless memes.

The photo in question was taken by an AFP photographer at President Joe Biden's inauguration. It shows Sanders, 79, huddled in a chair against the cold, socially distancing with his arms folded above his winter jacket.

Bernie Sanders sits in a jacket and face mask on a chair

Internet users had a field day inserting Sanders' image into historic photos and scenes from movies

Sanders' overall look prompted a river of creative memes as people worldwide superimposed the Vermont senator on famous works of art, into scenes from films and iconic photographs. 

Sanders told CNN he was overjoyed the picture's popularity could be turned to good via online sales.

"What we are doing here in Vermont is we're going to be selling around the country sweatshirts and T-shirts, and all of the money that's going to be raised – which I expect will be a couple of million dollars – will be going to programs like 'Meals on Wheels,' that feed low-income senior citizens," Sanders said.

Turkish dog waits outside hospital for six days

A devoted pooch named Boncuk has been reunited with her sick owner after waiting almost a week outside the hospital where he was receiving medical care.

Her owner, 68-year-old Cemal Senturk, was undergoing treatment for a brain condition in the northeastern city of Trabzon.

A small white dog called Boncuk waiting outsite hospital

Boncuk was rewarded for her patience on Wednesday, when her owner was finally discharged

The small, mixed-breed dog stood watch outside the clinic until Wednesday when Senturk was discharged and took her home

UK couple ties the knot in COVID intensive care ward

British couple Elizabeth Kerr and Simon O'Brien wanted to get married in June, but the pandemic meant their plans had to be postponed. Then they both got infected with the coronavirus.

Both were rushed to the hospital – in the same ambulance – when they began having trouble breathing. The pair became so ill that hospital staff at the Milton Keynes University Hospital decided to organize a wedding.

Elizabeth Kerr and Simon O'Brien holding hands in hospital

Elizabeth Kerr, 31, and Simon O'Brien, 36, got married just before O'Brien was transferred to the ICU

"They told me that we wouldn't be able to get married after all, because they were going to have to intubate Simon and put him under," Kerr told Reuters.

"But they held off for another hour. And he just, just rallied in that time, just long enough for us to get married."

Since then, O'Brien's condition has improved, and the newlyweds are recovering together on a COVID ward.

    Author: Melissa Sou-Jie Brunnersum


