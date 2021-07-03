Visit the new DW website

ICRC

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is an international humanitarian movement with approximately 97 million volunteers, members and staff worldwide.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a private humanitarian institution founded in 1863 in Geneva, Switzerland, by Henry Dunant and Gustave Moynier to protect human life and health, to ensure respect for all human beings, and to prevent and alleviate human suffering. The ICRC was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on three occasions (in 1917, 1944 and 1963).[4] The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was founded in 1919 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland. It coordinates activities between the 188 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for relief assistance missions responding to large-scale emergencies. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the ICRC.

Italy/Sicily, Lampedusa - August 20, 2009 About 75 illegal African immigrants have died while travelling on a crowded rubber dinghy between Libya and Italy, Italian media reported. Archive file of a refugee boat at the mercy of the waves near Lampedusa coasts. Keine Weitergabe an Drittverwerter.

Dozens missing after migrant boat sinks off Tunisia 03.07.2021

The boat had originally set off towards Europe from the Libyan city of Zuwara. Over 120 migrants were aboard.

French police secure the area after one person was shot dead and one injured in front of the Henry Dunant hospital in Paris, France, April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Paris: Deadly hospital shooting was 'not terror-related' 12.04.2021

A shooting has taken place in the French capital outside of a hospital owned by the Red Cross. One victim is said to have succumbed to his injuries.

Klaus Liepert (l), Ortsbeauftragter vom THW, und Raphael Niggel, Stadtbrandmeister, stehen an einem Einsatzort, an dem es zu einer Gasexplosion gekommen war. Bei der Gasexplosion in Memmingen sind nach Angaben der Polizei mehrere Personen verletzt worden. (zu dpa Mehrere Verletzte bei Gasexplsoion in Memmingen) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Five injured in explosion at Red Cross building 05.02.2021

Police have evacuated the surrounding houses in the Bavarian town of Memmingen after the gas leak, as authorities warned further explosions were possible.

Die private Aufnahme zeigt Krankenschwestern des Deutschen Roten Kreuzes, die für die Truppenversorgung der Deutschen Wehrmacht an der Ostfront eingesetzt sind, aufgenommen 1941. Wir sind beim Umzug, heißt es in der Original-Bildunterschrift. Foto: Sammlung Weniger - KEINE BILDFUNKVERWENDUNG - || Mindestpreis 25 Euro

German Red Cross urged to admit Nazi entanglement 15.01.2021

The German Red Cross' close involvement in Hitler's Nazi regime should be officially admitted, historians and medics have said. One historian called the German Red Cross an "SS-riddled" ambulance corps.
17.8.2020, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilien, A syringe referring to the vaccine for fighting the Coronavirus (COVID-19), with a representation of a health professional in the background, photographed on 17 August, 2020 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Brazilian government announced agreements with the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom, and with the Chinese company Sinovac and continues with the tests of the vaccine against Coronavirus (COVID-19) here in Brazil and may have its registration released in June 2021. (Photo by Allan Carvalho/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Coronavirus digest: Red Cross warns of vaccine 'fake news' 01.12.2020

The head of the Red Cross has said vaccine misinformation could create a "second pandemic." Elsewhere, US President Donald Trump's coronavirus adviser has resigned. DW rounds up the latest developments.
A Swiss soldier shows on a mobile device the contact tracking application created by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), using Bluetooth and a design called Decentralised Privacy-Preserving Proximity Tracing (DP-3T), which will be launched on May 11 by the Swiss Government for easing of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Chamblon barracks, Switzerland April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Coronavirus: Contact tracing 'still key' to controlling pandemic 12.11.2020

The Red Cross health director has told DW that contact tracing is vital to keeping the pandemic in check. With a surge in infections, many countries are struggling to keep pace.
(201101) -- MANILA, Nov. 1, 2020 (Xinhua) -- A family evacuate from their home at a coastal area due to the heavy rains and strong winds from typhoon Goni in Manila, the Philippines, on Nov. 1, 2020. Between 19 to 31 million people in the Philippines, about a quarter of the country's population, could be affected by Super Typhoon Goni, the country's disaster body said on Sunday. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Typhoon Goni: Several killed after deadly storm hits Philippines 02.11.2020

Power and telephone lines are down and thousands of homes have been destroyed after the storm battered two provinces in the north of the Philippines. The Red Cross says it is "horrified" by the devastation.
ARCHIV - 10.05.2006, Hessen, Bad Arolsen: In einem Karteikasten des Internationalen Suchdienstes des Roten Kreuzes sind Nachkriegszeit-Dokumente von ehemaligen Zwangsarbeitern und Verfolgten des NS-Regimes zu sehen. 75 Jahre nach dem Ende des Zweiten Weltkrieges klärt der Suchdienst des Deutschen Roten Kreuzes (DRK) noch immer Schicksale von Vermissten auf. Doch die Suche nach verschollenen Angehörigen wird Ende 2021 eingestellt. Foto: picture alliance / dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

German Red Cross extends lifetime of World War II tracing service 26.08.2020

The Red Cross in Germany has said it will extend the operation of its service to find individuals who went missing in the Second World War until 2025. The decision reflects an increased interest from families.

August 12, 2020*** German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds a One Million Euros cheque for the Lebanese Red Cross Beirut Emergency Aid upon his arrival in Beirut, Lebanon, August 12, 2020. REUTERS/Andreas Rinke

German Foreign Minister Maas arrives in Lebanon, brings aid, calls for reform 12.08.2020

Heiko Maas gave a cheque for €1 million to the Lebanese Red Cross upon arrival in Beirut a week after the city's devastating blast. He said Germany is on hand to invest, but needs assurances of "good governance."
(200806) -- BEIJING, Aug. 6, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Damaged buildings are seen after the explosions at the Port of Beirut in Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. The Lebanese cabinet announced on Wednesday a state of emergency in Beirut for two weeks, while the death toll from the deadly blasts at the Beirut port has climbed to 135. Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Tuesday, shaking buildings all over Lebanon's capital while causing heavy damage in the city. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Beirut port blast: EU offers preferential trade as Lebanon faces economic collapse 06.08.2020

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said trade benefits were being explored after Beirut's port blast. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the Lebanese capital hoping to foster a global response.
Rashed, Photjournalist from Bangladesh. We will make a gallery using the pictures and will pay to Mr. Rashed. Here are the details: Title: Flood in Bogra Sariakandi, Bangladesh Details: Village clusters in Bogra Sariakandi flooded by heavy rain. Tag: Bangladesh, Flood, Bogra, Sariakandi, Monsoon, Climate, Environment Copyright: Mortuza Rashed

Monsoon rains bring heavy flooding to Bangladesh 30.07.2020

After a long period of monsoon rain, large parts of Bangladesh are under water. Photographer Mortuza Rashed documented the natural disaster for DW.

Members of the Red Cross are seen at the Ciudad Bolivar neighborhood, one of the areas with more COVID-19 cases in Bogota, on June 17 , 2020. - Bogota is on alert for the high occupation of intensive care units amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP)

Coronavirus: Red Cross slams US and Brazil response 01.07.2020

The Red Cross has decried the politicization of the pandemic, warning that the "divisive" responses by leaders in countries such as Brazil and the United States was taking its toll. Follow DW for the latest.
FILE - Einige ELN-Rebellen übergeben ihre Waffen in Cali, Kolumbien, am 16.07.2013. Nachdem die die linke Guerillaorganisation Farc es getan hat, will in Kolumbien jetzt auch die kleinere Rebellengruppe ELN einen Waffenstillstand mit den Sicherheitskräften schließen. (ZU dpa «Kolumbianische ELN-Rebellen wollen Waffenstillstand schließen» vom 28.06.2017) Foto: Christian Escobar Mora/EFE/dpa |

Colombia's ELN rebel group releases hostages 14.06.2020

Two police officers and four civilians have been released to the Red Cross. After upending any chance for peace talks with a deadly attack last year, the group has signaled its willingness to temporarily end hostilities.
ARCHIV - 08.02.2020, Berlin: Der Schriftzug der Kliniken Berlin-Köpenick des Deutschen Roten Kreuzes (DRK) ist auf einem Klinikgebäude zu sehen. Foto: Gregor Fischer/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Coronavirus: 20 Germans released from quarantine in Berlin 23.02.2020

They left the German Red Cross clinic two weeks after being flown out of the Chinese city of Wuhan. Germany has reported a total of 16 coronavirus cases but no deaths.

International Committee of the Red Cross spokesperson Thomas Glass speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. The ICRC said Tuesday that two of its staff members have been released after being detained for seven months in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) |

Taliban lift ban on Red Cross in Afghanistan 15.09.2019

The Red Cross has fully resumed operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban said they had agreed to "new promises in humanitarian aid." The militants also pledged security guarantees for aid workers.

01.09.2019, Jemen, Dhamar: Rettungskräfte bergen die Toten auf den Trümmern eines Gefangenenlagers. Bei einem Luftangriff sind nach Angaben der Huthi-Rebellen mindestens 60 Menschen getötet worden, die von ihnen gefangengehalten wurden. Die von Saudi-Arabien angeführte Militärkoalition, die seit 2015 gegen die Huthis im Jemen kämpft, bestätigte den Angriff. Foto: Hani Mohammed/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Saudi coalition kills over 100 prisoners in Yemen: ICRC 01.09.2019

The airstrikes had targeted a college-turned-detention center operated by Houthi rebels. More than 180 prisoners of war — allies of the Saudi coalition — were being held at the prison, according to local media.
