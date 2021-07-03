The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is an international humanitarian movement with approximately 97 million volunteers, members and staff worldwide.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a private humanitarian institution founded in 1863 in Geneva, Switzerland, by Henry Dunant and Gustave Moynier to protect human life and health, to ensure respect for all human beings, and to prevent and alleviate human suffering. The ICRC was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on three occasions (in 1917, 1944 and 1963).[4] The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was founded in 1919 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland. It coordinates activities between the 188 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for relief assistance missions responding to large-scale emergencies.