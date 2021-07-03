Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement is an international humanitarian movement with approximately 97 million volunteers, members and staff worldwide.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is a private humanitarian institution founded in 1863 in Geneva, Switzerland, by Henry Dunant and Gustave Moynier to protect human life and health, to ensure respect for all human beings, and to prevent and alleviate human suffering. The ICRC was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on three occasions (in 1917, 1944 and 1963).[4] The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) was founded in 1919 and is based in Geneva, Switzerland. It coordinates activities between the 188 National Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies for relief assistance missions responding to large-scale emergencies. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to the ICRC.
Heiko Maas gave a cheque for €1 million to the Lebanese Red Cross upon arrival in Beirut a week after the city's devastating blast. He said Germany is on hand to invest, but needs assurances of "good governance."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said trade benefits were being explored after Beirut's port blast. French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in the Lebanese capital hoping to foster a global response.