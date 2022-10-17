Iconic tie wearers
It's an everyday item of clothing, but some wearers have turned the tie into a cult fashion item.
The new look
After being discovered by their manager Brian Epstein in 1962, the Beatles changed their style. They used to wear jeans and leather jackets as they played in rock clubs, but Epstein made the four boys wear suits and ties and took them to bigger stages and finally television. But the look didn't necessarily convince the older generation that they were well-behaved young men.
The eternal schoolboy
AC/DC guitarist Angus Young keeps his oversized tie behind his guitar strap to make sure it doesn't interfere with his high-energy solos. Young has been wearing variations of the British school uniform (made of velvet, in different colors and always with a matching tie) since the formation of the Australian hard rock band in 1973.
On 'a mission from God'
In the 1980 film "The Blues Brothers," brothers Jake and Elwood Blues aim to reunite their old band for a benefit concert to save their former orphanage. Before the big show, they go through many (musical) adventures involving stars such as Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles and James Brown in cameo roles, as well as a mad police chase. The brothers' iconic look has often been copied.
'The path of the righteous'
Hitmen Vincent Vega (John Travolta, left) and Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) are always neatly dressed for their assignments. They like to talk about burgers and Jules can quote passages from the Bible about "the righteous man" just before executing someone, but they show no mercy in the Quentin Tarantino classic, "Pulp Fiction."
Adding a high note
German soul singer Jan Delay loves to wear expressive ties. In 2012, the German Fashion Institute named him Tie Man of the Year. The jury praised Delay for making a contemporary fashion statement with his perfectly tailored suits, ties and hats. Previous winners of the award include former Chancellor Willy Brandt and German boxing star Henry Maske.
Diane Keaton as Annie Hall
In the 1977 Woody Allen film, "Annie Hall," Diane Keaton set trends with her look. Her role as Annie Hall made her famous overnight and earned her an Oscar. Keaton remained true to the style of the neurotic New Yorker and influenced the fashion world in the late 1970s by wearing baggy men's pants, waistcoats, ties and hats.
Ordeeeeeeer!!!!!
John Bercow became world famous before Brexit, when the international press reported almost daily from the British House of Commons. The speaker of parliament at the time was the real star of the Brexit discussions, as he attempted to minimize the parliamentarians' chaos. His "Order!" calls were as iconic as his vivid ties, featuring flowers, circles and even hearts.
Make the tie great again
The former US President routinely adorned himself with very large ties. Donald Trump's ties were varied — sometimes bright blue, sometimes purple or even striped. But he obviously preferred red ties, that symbolized power and which was also the color of his Make America Great Again movement.