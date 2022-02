Going green: Biking through the Vondelpark

Founded in 1865, the Vondelpark is popular with both tourists and locals. In fact, it's the ideal place to explore on a bike — a favorite pastime of the Dutch! But whether on wheels or on foot, there's a lot of exploring to be done in this 120-acre green space. Keep an eye out for special events, such as free concerts at the open-air theater or music pavilion.