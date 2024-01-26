  1. Skip to content
ICJ set to rule in genocide case brought against Israel

Nina Tietzel
January 26, 2024

The UN's top court is due to rule on South Africa's demand that Israel immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza. The demand is part of South Africa's case against Israel, accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.


