Iceland holds ceremony for first glacier lost to climate change

Iceland was set to commemorate the country's first glacier lost to climate change on Sunday with the unveiling of a bronze plaque.

The disappearance of the glacier Okjokull, in the west of the subarctic island, is being seen as a warning about the effects of climate change.

The project was initiated by local researchers from Rice University in the US, and guests include Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, the Environment Minister Gudmundur Ingi Gudbrandsson, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Mary Robinson.

"This will be the first monument to a glacier lost to climate change anywhere in the world," Cymene Howe, associate professor of anthropology at Rice University, said in July.

Scientists warn that about 400 glaciers in Iceland risk the same fate, fearing that they will all be gone by 2200. The country currently loses approximately 11 billion tons of ice per year.

Howe said that by memoralizing a lost glacier emphasizes what is being lost and disappearing in the world all over. She said that a ceremony also draws attention "to the fact that this is something that humans have 'accomplished', although it is not something we should be proud of."

A ceremony to provoke real emotions

The researchers said that as conversations about climate change can be abstract with "many dire statistics and sophisticated scientific models that can feel incomprehensible", a monument to a fallen glacier is a better way for people to comprehend what is happening to the planet.

The researchers hope that the commemoration will provoke feelings through the powerful use of symbols and ceremony.

Okjokull, meaning "Ok glacier" in Icelandic, became Iceland's first major ice flow to be officially stripped of its glacier status in 2014.

In 1890, Okjokull covered 16 square kilometers (6.2 square miles) of glacier ice but by 2012, it measured just 0.7 square kilometers.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that nearly half of the world's heritage sites could lose their glaciers by 2100 if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the current rate.

Iceland has become heavily reliant on tourism which is the country's biggest industry. The island welcomed 2.3 million international tourists last year, with many visiting to admire its glaciers.

