Iceland halts air travel following volcanic eruption

A long-dormant volcano in southwest Iceland erupted on Friday some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said.

Local media reported inbound and outgoing air traffic from Keflavik International Airport had been halted.

The eruption followed thousands of smaller earthquakes in the area in recent weeks, with officials bracing for an eruption as a result.

"Volcanic eruption has begun in Fagradalsfjall. Flight color code is red but very little turbulence is seen on seismometers," the institute wrote on Twitter.

Authorities warned against going near the eruption site.

"We ask people to stay calm and not under any circumstances go close to the eruption site or on Reykjanesbraut. First responders need to be able to drive freely to assess the situation. Scientists are working on assessing the eruption," the Icelandic police said on Twitter.

Two flights were inbound to the Keflavik International Airport.

More to follow...