Iceland: 1 dead, 2 missing in ice cave collapse

The collapse of an ice cave in a glacier trapped four people from a group of 25 who were touring the area. One person died, while two more were still feared trapped inside.

An ice cave in Iceland collapsed while a tourist group was visiting, leaving one person dead, one seriously injured, and two others missing, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred while a gorup of 25 people were touring the Breidamerkurjokull glacier along with a guide.

Breidamerkurjokull, located in the south-east of the country, extends from southern Vatnajökull into the glacier lagoon Jökulsárlón, one of the Iceland's popular tourist destinations.

Natural caves dot the Breidamerkurjokull glacier Image: Arterra/alimdi/imageBROKER/picture alliance

"Four people got stuck under the ice, two people have already been rescued from the ice and are seriously injured," Sudurland police said in a statement on Sunday. But in a later statement on Monday morning, authorities said one of the two wounded was pronounced date at the scene.

"The search is still on for the two people trapped in the ice cave," the statement continued.

Two coast guard helicopters have been dispatched to the scene, as well as ambulances, Icelandic broadcaster RUV reported.

Officials said conditions at the scene the the rescue were extremely difficult.

jcg/msh (AFP, dpa)