Ice Under His Feet - Coming of Age in Putin’s Russia

Masha and Ilya were born just as Putin came to power. Today, they are fighting for a free future. But as they struggle for democracy and justice, these two young adults repeatedly risk exactly that - their freedom.

Image: Antipode

Like their friends and comrades-in-arms, Masha and Illya want to live in a democratic and open country. For freedom and their future, they organize debate clubs and protest actions, participate in vigils and give lectures. They work hard to support fellow dissidents who are in prison by repeatedly demanding the release of political prisoners.

Image: Antipode

Director Kirill Nenashev gets up close and personal with the two young activists. His footage, paired with moving archival film, offers an intimate look at the world of young people who believe in a better Russia without Putin.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 21.01.2023 – 10:30 UTC

SAT 21.01.2023 – 21:30 UTC

SUN 22.01.2023 – 04:30 UTC

