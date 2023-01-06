  1. Skip to content
PoliticsRussian Federation

Ice Under His Feet - Coming of Age in Putin’s Russia

47 minutes ago

Masha and Ilya were born just as Putin came to power. Today, they are fighting for a free future. But as they struggle for democracy and justice, these two young adults repeatedly risk exactly that - their freedom.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LSgk
Dokumentation
Image: Antipode

Like their friends and comrades-in-arms, Masha and Illya want to live in a democratic and open country. For freedom and their future, they organize debate clubs and protest actions, participate in vigils and give lectures. They work hard to support fellow dissidents who are in prison by repeatedly demanding the release of political prisoners. 

 

 

Dokumentation
Image: Antipode

Director Kirill Nenashev gets up close and personal with the two young activists. His footage, paired with moving archival film, offers an intimate look at the world of young people who believe in a better Russia without Putin.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 21.01.2023 – 10:30 UTC
SAT 21.01.2023 – 21:30 UTC
SUN 22.01.2023 – 04:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

