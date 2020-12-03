Ice Hockey World Championship: Opposition to co-hosts Belarus grows

When Belarus was jointly awarded ice hockey's 2021 World Championship with Latvia back in 2017, beating a rival bid from Finland, representatives from the winning countries hugged and cheered in a congress hall, excited about what was to come.

But amid an ongoing and often violent crackdown on anti-government protesters following Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's disputed election victory in August, those relations have dramatically soured. Now, the tournament in its current form is increasingly in doubt.

The 85th edition of the World Championship is currently scheduled to take place in May and June next year, featuring 16 nations playing games shared between the two capitals, Minsk and Riga.

The problem: Latvia no longer wants to hold the showpiece event with Belarus, pointing to ethical and security concerns. It has intensively lobbied the sport's governing body, the IIHF, to strip Belarus of its hosting duties.

Despite multiple reports from human rights groups that Belarusian security forces are arbitrarily detaining and beating up protesters, including athletes, Rene Fasel, the IIHF's president, has refused to be drawn into a political debate. Instead, he has fallen back on his organization's statutes, saying that the IIHF "cannot move a tournament for political reasons."

National federations, such as Germany's DEB, have so far adopted similarly cautious positions. "We hope that sport can make a difference here in the role of mediator," said Franz Reindl, the DEB president and IIHF Council member, in an emailed statement to DW.

Earlier this month, the IIHF decided it needed more time to consider the recommendations made by an independent group of experts, which highlighted safety issues and skepticism over the extent of coronavirus cases in the country. Some have suggested that the pandemic could provide ice hockey officials with a ready-made excuse not to go to Belarus.

Decision on hosting expected in January?

The issue is firmly on the radar of the country's opposition politicians. Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya thanked the IIHF on Twitter for "hearing us," adding: "We ask the IIHF Council to be firm on the matter."

Alexander Opeikin, the director of the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation (BSSF), an athlete-led initiative formed after the August election, says he understands the "very difficult situation" the IIHF finds itself in. However, he thinks the governing body will ultimately be left with no choice.

"As we know, all the members of the IIHF Council understand that organizing the championship in Belarus is impossible in this situation," Opeikin told DW. "They are looking for alternative options. We understand that this is a process [...] and now they are just looking for an optimal solution."

While the IIHF hasn't indicated when exactly it expects to make a final decision, Bob Nicholson, an IIHF vice president from Canada, said recently that one would "probably" be made in January.

"We're going to continue to look at what happens," he told The Bob McCown Podcast. "There is a situation in Belarus, a political situation that's still ongoing. There's pressure on all sides. Even moving a World Championship at this time is tough, so we're looking to see if there are options there."

Latvia may struggle to take on the entire tournament itself, with only one arena currently meeting specifications. Russia has been mooted as a possible replacement co-host, although that, too, could prove problematic if a WADA-imposed ban is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A verdict on Russia's appeal is due by the end of this year.

Nothing to celebrate

Camped out in an office in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, Opeikin and former Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia are coordinating the response of the BSSF, which also aims to support athletes who have been punished for their political views. Both have moved to Lithuania for their own safety, leaving family behind.

Herasimenia, whose father was recently arrested, says she can't stay silent while her fellow citizens suffer. She rejects the idea from Belarusian authorities that the World Championship would be a "festival" for the country.

"When you see how your people are beaten, how your people are arrested, when your family is unsafe, we couldn't celebrate," said Herasimenia, who won two silver medals at the 2012 Olympics in London. "The World Championship is a celebration for all people. But how can we celebrate in our country when we see the violence every day?"

Former Olympic swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia now chairs the Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation

Ice hockey head accused in protester death

Coming under particular focus is the role allegedly played by Dmitry Baskov, the head of the Belarusian ice hockey federation, in cracking down on the protest movement. He is accused of being involved with a masked gang that violently attacked the activist Raman Bandarenka last month. Bandarenka later died from brain injuries in hospital. Baskov, an ally of Lukashenko, has declined to comment on the matter.

As a result of the allegations, the Latvian government added Baskov to a list of sanctioned Belarusian officials, banning him from entering the country. Herasimenia, the BSSF chairwoman, doubts that he will be held to account in Belarus. "Now, what's happening in our country is not right," she said. "He's still free and nobody has started an investigation."

In a letter sent to the IIHF on Wednesday, the BSSF expressed its "deepest concern" about Baskov's alleged role in Bandarenka's death, which caused widespread revulsion in Belarus, and called for him to be given a lifetime ban from ice hockey.

"Mr. Dmitry Baskov violated human dignity with his participation in an outrageous offense," the BSSF wrote in the letter, a copy of which has been seen by DW. "Moreover, Baskov has been taking advantage of his position as an ice hockey manager for the political agitation process, [he has] deprived voices of those subjects to ice hockey who were of different views and disregarded their right to express opinion."

Opeikin says that if Belarus is allowed to remain a co-host of the World Championship, it will represent a personal victory for Lukashenko, who has often used sport, and ice hockey in particular, to boost his reputation as president.

"Most people associate ice hockey in Belarus as a regime sport," he said. "It's a process of legitimization for Lukashenko. Delegations from other countries [...] will come to Minsk. It means that they accept Lukashenko, they accept the government. Most Belarusian people understand that. And they just really hate ice hockey as a game of Lukashenko."

DW's Herbert Schalling contributed to this report.