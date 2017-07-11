ICC to investigate reported war crimes in Palestinian territories

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague announced on Wednesday her office would formally open a probe into reported war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

In a statement, Fatou Bensouda said the investigation will be carried out "independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.''

What we know so far

The ICC investigation will examine both sides in the conflict

The Palestinian Authority (PA) welcomed the decision, stating it will achieve justice and accountability

Israel has condemned the move as "moral bankruptcy"

The decision comes after the ICC ruled on February 5 that it has jurisdiction in the case, prompting an immediate rejection from Jerusalem and Washington

Bensouda has asked judges to rule on the extent of the ICC's jurisdiction in the restive region

War crimes 'are being committed'

The outgoing Bensouda said that the decision to open an investigation "followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years."

"In the end, our central concern must be for the victims of crimes, both Palestinian and Israeli, arising from the long cycle of violence and insecurity that has caused deep suffering and despair on all sides," she said.

"My office will take the same principled, non-partisan, approach that it has adopted in all situations over which its jurisdiction is seized," she added.

In December 2019, Bensouda declared "war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip."

She identified both the Israeli Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups including Hamas as possible perpetrators.

How did Jerusalem react?

Israel has denounced the move.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi called it "an act of moral and legal bankruptcy'' and said Israel "will take every step necessary to protect its citizens and soldiers from legal persecution."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not yet commented on the ICC's decision.

When the court ruled on jurisdiction, he said: "When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes, this is pure anti-Semitism."

How did the Palestinian Authority react?

In a statement, the PA Foreign Ministry said that the ICC investigation is "a long-awaited step that serves Palestine's tireless pursuit of justice and accountability, which are indispensable pillars of the peace the Palestinian people seek and deserve."

It called for concluding the investigation swiftly because "the crimes committed by the occupation's leaders against the Palestinian people are lasting, systematic and far-reaching.''

The ICC's role in the region

The Palestinians joined the ICC in 2015 and have long pushed for an investigation of Israel, which is not a member of the court.

They have urged the court to look into Israeli actions during its 2014 war against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, as well as Israel's construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem.

Israel, meanwhile, has accused the ICC of overstepping its limits, saying the Palestinians are not an independent sovereign state. Israeli officials defend their military actions in Gaza as acts of self-defense and have called for negotiations regarding the highly disputed West Bank.

Reactions from the international community

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the court's decision signalled a step toward justice for Israeli and Palestinian victims.

"The court's crowded docket shouldn't deter the prosecutor's office from doggedly pursuing cases against anyone credibly implicated in such crimes,'' said Balkees Jarrah, a director at HRW.

"ICC member countries should stand ready to fiercely protect the court's work from any political pressure," she said.

"All eyes will also be on the next prosecutor Karim Khan to pick up the baton," Jarrah added, referring to the British prosecutor who will replace Bensouda on June 16.

What happens next?

The next step will be to decide whether Israel or Palestinian authorities themselves have investigations and to examine those.

mvb/nm (Reuters, AP)