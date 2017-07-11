ICC to investigate alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague announced on Wednesday her office would formally open a probe into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

In a statement, Fatou Bensouda said the investigation will be carried out "independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.''

What we know so far

The ICC investigation will examine both sides in the conflict

The Palestinian Authority (PA) welcomed the decision, stating it will achieve justice and accountability

There was no immediate comment from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

The decision comes after the ICC ruled on February 5 that is has jurisdiction in the case, prompting an immediate rejection from Jerusalem and Washington

Bensouda has asked judges to rule on the extent of the ICC's jurisdiction in the restive region

'War crimes are being comitted'

The outgoing Bensouda said that the decision to open an investigation "followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years."

"In the end, our central concern must be for the victims of crimes, both Palestinian and Israeli, arising from the long cycle of violence and insecurity that has caused deep suffering and despair on all sides," she said.

"My office will take the same principled, non-partisan, approach that it has adopted in all situations over which its jurisdiction is seized," she added.

In December 2019, Bensouda declared "war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip".

She identified both the Israeli Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups including Hamas as possible perpetrators.

How did Jerusalem react?

Netanyahu has not yet commented on the ICC's decision.

When the court ruled on jurisdiction, he said: "When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes, this is pure anti-Semitism."

How did the Palestinian Authority react?

In a statement, the PA foreign ministry said that the ICC investigation is "a long-awaited step that serves Palestine’s tireless pursuit of justice and accountability, which are indispensable

pillars of the peace the Palestinian people seek and deserve."

It called for concluding the investigation swiftly because "the crimes committed by the occupation's leaders against the Palestinian people are lasting, systematic and far-reaching.''

International community reactions

Human Rights Watch said the court's decision signalled a step toward justice for Israeli and Palestinian victims.

“The court's crowded docket shouldn't deter the prosecutor's office from doggedly pursuing cases against anyone credibly implicated in such crimes,'' said Balkees Jarrah, a director at HRW.

"ICC member countries should stand ready to fiercely protect the court's work from any political pressure,” she said.

What happens next?

The next step will be to decide whether Israel or Palestinian authorities themselves have investigations and to examine those.

