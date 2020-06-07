 ICC slams US sanctions over Afghanistan war crimes probe | News | DW | 12.06.2020

News

ICC slams US sanctions over Afghanistan war crimes probe

The Trump administration has sanctioned International Criminal Court employees investigating whether US troops committed war crimes in Afghanistan. The ICC accused the US of trying to "interfere with the rule of law."

Afghanistan US-Soldat (AFP/W. Kohsar)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday accused the United States government of threats and coercion after US President Donald Trump authorized sanctions against court employees investigating suspected war crimes in Afghanistan by US troops.

Earlier in the day, Trump signed an executive order stating that the United States would block the US property or assets of anyone from The Hague-based court investigating US troops.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement to reporters that the US would not "stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court." He also implied that other allies, especially NATO countries who cooperated with US troops in Afghanistan, "could be next."

The ICC called the sanctions "unprecedented" and accused the Trump administration of attempting to "interfere with the rule of law and the Court's judicial proceedings."

"They are announced with the declared aim of influencing the actions of ICC officials in the context of the Court's independent and objective investigations and impartial judicial proceedings," the court said in a statement.

Read moreWhy is the US in a rush to pull out troops from Afghanistan?

Feuding investigations

The Trump administration has been irate over ICC probes into whether American troops committed war crimes in Afghanistan, arguing that the US has its own procedures to investigate accusations against its soldiers.

Last year, the administration revoked the American visa of the court's chief prosecutor, Gambian-born Fatou Bensouda, demanding that she end the Afghanistan investigations. However, ICC judges approved her investigation request in March after initially rejecting it.

Trump used his executive powers last year to pardon two US soldiers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq

dv/dr (AFP, Reuters)

Watch video 06:33

Presidential pardons for political gain?

